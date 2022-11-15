OxygenOS 13: Always-on display widgets and other new features of OnePlus UI

Unveiled earlier this year, the OxygenOS 13 is now rolling out for select devices as a free software update. Based on the Android 13 operating system, the user interface brings several new upgrades in terms of design and features. The OxygenOS 13 is currently available for the 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro in North America, Europe, and . According to the company, the update will be released first to the devices who participated in the open beta testing and then it will be gradually pushed to more users. Here are the new features the OnePlus OxygenOS 13 brings:

Always-on display widgets

Always-on display gets a makeover with support for widgets in OxygenOS 13. The new user interface enables two new live widgets on AoD. OnePlus has partnered with Spotify to allow users to control their playlist directly from the lock screen. Besides, there is another live widget to track food delivery from Zomato and Swiggy on the AoD screen.

Smart Launcher

The OxygenOS 13 supports large folders and big widgets on the home screen. It allows users to reach their favourite apps faster by tapping on the large folders and lets users access some applications without needing to open the app first.

Spatial Audio

Spatial Audio is coming to select OnePlus smartphones with the OxygenOS 13. It transforms the way users listen to their music and video content by creating an immersive 3D audio experience. Besides Spatial audio, the OxygenOS 13 enables fast pairing and multi-device connection.

Security

OxygenOS 13 alerts users while downloading risky applications and other files and keeps private elements like your location secure, even when the device is connected to a public Wi-Fi network. It also offers a virtual lockbox, which employs a data encryption algorithm, protecting data privacy during file transfers – perfect for your documents, images, and videos. It enhances security by isolating the files from other apps while retaining personal access.