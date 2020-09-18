JUST IN
Paytm removed from Google Playstore for 'unregulated gambling'

Paytm is India's leading digital payments app, claiming over 50 million monthly active users

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Twitter users were first to spot the app was missing from the Store | Photo: Bloomberg

Digital wallet Paytm vanished from the Google Playstore on Friday, reportedly pulled down for being an "unregulated gambling apps", according to a Google blog post.

Paytm is India’s leading digital payments app, claiming over 50 million monthly active users. Twitter users were first to spot the app was missing from the Store.

"We don’t allow online casinos/support any unregulated gambling apps that facilitate sports betting. It includes if app leads consumers to an external website that allows them to participate in paid tournaments to win real money/cash prizes,” said a Google blog post quoted by CNBC-TV18 and The Indian Express.

“We have these policies to protect users from potential harm. When an app violates these policies, we notify the developer of the violation and remove the app from Google Play until the developer brings the app into compliance. And in the case where there are repeated policy violations, we may take more serious action which may include terminating Google Play Developer accounts. Our policies are applied and enforced on all developers consistently,” said the blog post.

Paytm for Business, Paytm Mall, and Paytm Money, are available for download.
First Published: Fri, September 18 2020. 14:29 IST

