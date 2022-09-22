Pixel 7 series: Google set to return to India's premium smartphone market

did not release its Pixel 5 and Pixel 6 premium smartphones in India, opting for less expensive A-series phones for the country. It is set to change this year as has confirmed the arrival of Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro in India. Unveiled at the Google’s developer conference earlier this year, the Pixel 7 series is set to launch globally on October 6 at ‘Made by Google’ hardware launch event. Alongside the Pixels duo, the American giant is expected to unveil its maiden smartwatch named Pixel Watch.

Pixel 7 series: What to expect

has confirmed that the Pixel 7 series will be powered by a second-generation 'Tensor G2' processor. Built in partnership with Samsung, the next-generation chip from Google would be powered by its machine learning algorithms to provide more helpful, personalised features to photos, videos, security and speech recognition.

The 7 and 7 Pro are expected to come with new front-facing camera sensors capable of recording up to 4K resolution videos. Other expected features include a triple-camera-system led by 50-megapixel primary sensor, Android 13, and screen of 120Hz refresh rate.

Pixel Watch: What to expect

Besides the Pixel 7 series, Google is likely to unveil its maiden smartwatch, the Pixel Watch. The smartwatch is expected to sport a circular, domed design and feature a tactile crown and side button. The watch is said to be made of recycled stainless steel. Google at the I/O developers conference said that the Watch would have the customisable bands that easily attach. Other expected features include Wear OS 3, Fitbit's health and fitness tools, and customising watch faces.