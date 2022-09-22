Pixel 7 series: Google set to return to India's premium smartphone market

-
-
Google did not release its Pixel 5 and Pixel 6 premium smartphones in India, opting for less expensive A-series phones for the country. It is set to change this year as Google has confirmed the arrival of Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro in India. Unveiled at the Google’s developer conference earlier this year, the Pixel 7 series is set to launch globally on October 6 at ‘Made by Google’ hardware launch event. Alongside the Pixels duo, the American technology giant is expected to unveil its maiden smartwatch named Pixel Watch.
Pixel 7 series: What to expect
Google has confirmed that the Pixel 7 series will be powered by a second-generation 'Tensor G2' processor. Built in partnership with Samsung, the next-generation chip from Google would be powered by its machine learning algorithms to provide more helpful, personalised features to photos, videos, security and speech recognition.
The Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are expected to come with new front-facing camera sensors capable of recording up to 4K resolution videos. Other expected features include a triple-camera-system led by 50-megapixel primary sensor, Android 13, and screen of 120Hz refresh rate.
Pixel Watch: What to expect
Besides the Pixel 7 series, Google is likely to unveil its maiden smartwatch, the Pixel Watch. The smartwatch is expected to sport a circular, domed design and feature a tactile crown and side button. The watch is said to be made of recycled stainless steel. Google at the I/O developers conference said that the Watch would have the customisable bands that easily attach. Other expected features include Wear OS 3, Fitbit's health and fitness tools, and customising watch faces.
First Published: Thu, September 22 2022. 11:15 IST
