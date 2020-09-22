POCO X3 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G, 120Hz refresh rate screen launched

spin-off smartphone brand POCO on Tuesday launched in India the POCO X3. The smartphone is the first smartphone powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G system-on-chip, which was announced in August. Moreover, the phone features a punch-hole screen of 120Hz refresh rate, 64-megapixel based quad rear camera, 6,000 mAh battery with fast charge support, and stereo speakers. The phone will be in 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB configurations, priced at Rs 16,999, at Rs 18,499 and Rs 19,999, respectively. The Flipkart-exclusive smartphone will be available in shadow gray and cobalt blue colours from September 29.

As for the specifications, the POCO X3 sports a 6.67-inch fullHD+ screen of 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The phone boasts dynamic refresh rate switch function, which allows the screen to automatically manage its frame rate from the available 50Hz, 60Hz, 90Hz and 120Hz depending on the on-screen content requirements. The phone has stereo speakers and POCO has added self-cleaning feature to ensure the speakers output does not get muffled in the long run.

Powering the smartphone is Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC, paired with Adreno 618 graphic processing unit. For consistent performance, the phone uses ‘LiquidCool Technology Plus’ along with copper heat pipe with multiple layers of graphite that is touted to keep the thermals in control.

The phone comes with Game Turbo 3.0 utility tool, which is touted to tune the phone in accordance with game requirements. Additionally, there is Z-Shocker Haptics for haptic feedback with over 150 vibration modes for different scenarios.

Imaging is covered by a quad-camera array consisting of a 64MP primary camera, 13MP ultra-wide sensor, 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. The phone's primary camera features Sony IMX 682 sensor of an f/1.89 aperture and the ultra-wide sensor has a 119-degree field of view. On the front, the phone sports a punch-hole accommodating its 20MP camera of f/2.2 aperture. The POCO X3 features add-on camera extras like Cyberpunk mode, Gold Vibes Mode and AI Skyscaping 3.0.

The phone is powered by a 6,000mAh battery. It supports 33W fast charging through supplied in-box charger. It ships with ads-free MIUI 12 user interface for POCO based on Android 10 operating system. It has P2i splash- and dust-resistant coating. It features Side-mounted fingerprint sensor and AI Face unlock.