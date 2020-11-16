PUBG Mobile India return may take longer despite changes in app: Here's why

-
ALSO READ
PUBG Corporation set to make India comeback with $100 mn investment plan
After ban, PUBG ends ties with China's Tencent Games for India franchise
PUBG ban to upset Tencent's 'chicken dinner' in India
Here are the seven top downloaded apps in India by revenue
Extra life? PUBG Mobile sheds China link to reach Indian gaming fans
-
PlayerUnknown’s BattleGround (PUBG) is preparing for India comeback after its popular gaming title PUBG Mobile was banned with 117 other Chinese apps two months along by the government following the border standoff between India and China in eastern Ladakh.
PUBG Mobile developers on Saturday announced that PUBG Mobile India will launch soon. As the company prepare for return, it announced its plans to pump $100 million investment to support the local gaming community. PUBG Corporation also said that it plans to create an Indian subsidiary and employ over 100 people in India to enhance communications and services.
PUBG Mobile also launched a new website in India and posted the first game teaser on its social media handles featuring famous PUBG Mobile personalities Jonathan, Kronten and Dynamo.
South Korea’s KRAFTON Inc, which holds rights for PUBG, announced that it’s going to make a new game, PUBG Mobile India, to allay India's security and privacy concerns. PUBG Corp also announced that it will conduct regular audits and verifications on the storage systems holding Indian users’ personally identifiable information.
PUBG also revealed that the game will include a feature that places restrictions on game time to promote healthy gameplay habits for younger players.
While PUBG announced its return plans, there has been no confirmation from the government to allow the game in India. According to a news report in the Times of India, government is unlikely to allow PUBG Mobile India before it gets to see the new version of the app and analyses its policies. As of now officials have not seen the new app, according to a news report in Indian Express.
PUBG Mobile was one of the top downloaded games in India, with more than 50 million monthly active users.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU