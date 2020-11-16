PUBG Mobile India return may take longer despite changes in app: Here's why

PlayerUnknown’s BattleGround (PUBG) is preparing for India comeback after its popular gaming title Mobile was banned with 117 other Chinese apps two months along by the government following the border standoff between India and China in eastern Ladakh.

Mobile developers on Saturday announced that Mobile India will launch soon. As the company prepare for return, it announced its plans to pump $100 million investment to support the local gaming community. PUBG Corporation also said that it plans to create an Indian subsidiary and employ over 100 people in India to enhance communications and services.

also launched a new website in India and posted the first game teaser on its social media handles featuring famous personalities Jonathan, Kronten and Dynamo.

South Korea’s KRAFTON Inc, which holds rights for PUBG, announced that it’s going to make a new game, India, to allay India's security and privacy concerns. PUBG Corp also announced that it will conduct regular audits and verifications on the storage systems holding Indian users’ personally identifiable information.

PUBG also revealed that the game will include a feature that places restrictions on game time to promote healthy gameplay habits for younger players.

While PUBG announced its return plans, there has been no confirmation from the government to allow the game in India. According to a news report in the Times of India, government is unlikely to allow PUBG Mobile India before it gets to see the new version of the app and analyses its policies. As of now officials have not seen the new app, according to a news report in Indian Express.

PUBG Mobile was one of the top downloaded games in India, with more than 50 million monthly active users.