Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition launching today: Livestream, expected specs

The Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition smartphone launch event will kick off at 12:30 pm and it will livestream on Realme's YouTube channel

Topics
Realme India | Realme | Coca Cola

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition
Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition

Chinese smartphone maker Realme is set to launch the Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition smartphone on February 10 at 12:30 pm. The smartphone would be announced in an online event, which would stream live on Realme's YouTube channel. The smartphone will come with 'Coca-Cola' branding on the frame, according to the teaser released by the company. This customised edition smartphone would feature Coca-Cola’s classic design elements with Red & Black accents.

On the back cover, there would be 70/30 asymmetrical design highlighting the Coca-Cola logo with three points of black and seven points of red, making the classic logo instantly recognisable. The Realme 10 Pro 5G smartphone was recently launched in India at Rs 18,999 onwards. Below are the details:

Realme 10 Pro 5G: Specifications

Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor, the Realme 10 Pro sports a 6.72-inch IPS LCD screen of 120Hz refresh rate and 680 nits of peak brightness level.

It has a dual-camera set-up on the back, featuring a 100-megapixel primary camera sensor paired with a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it has a 16MP camera sensor. It boots Android 13 operating system-based Realme UI 4.0. The Realme 10 Pro comes in 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB storage configurations.

Powered by a 5,000 mAh battery, the phone supports 33W fast wired charging. It has a geomagnetic sensor, light sensor, distance sensor, gyroscope, and acceleration sensor. Other features include a microSD card slot for storage expansion, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3.5mm audio jack, dual-SIM support, and USB-C port for charging and data transfers.

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 11:26 IST

