Realme 10 Pro series phones set to launch in India on Dec 8: Details here

Chinese smartphone maker Realme on Thursday announced the India launch of its Realme 10 Pro series. The launch event is scheduled for December 8 at 12:30 pm. The Realme 10 Pro series will have two smartphones, the Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro+. Both the smartphones support 5G connectivity. Below are more details of the smartphones:
Realme 10 Pro: Specifications
Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor, the Realme 10 Pro sports a 6.72-inch IPS LCD screen of 120Hz refresh rate and 680 nits of peak brightness level. It has a dual-camera set-up on the back, featuring a 100-megapixel primary camera sensor paired with a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it has a 16MP camera sensor. It boots Android 13 operating system-based Realme UI 4.0.
The smartphone was unveiled in 8GB RAM and 12GB RAM variants, both with 256GB on-board storage. It is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery, supported by 33W wired charging. It has a geomagnetic sensor, light sensor, distance sensor, gyroscope, and acceleration sensor. Other features include a microSD card slot for storage expansion, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3.5mm audio jack, dual-SIM support, and USB-C port for charging and data transfers. The smartphone comes in starlight, night and ocean colours.
Realme 10 Pro+: Specifications
The Realme 10 Pro+ is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 processor and a 5,000 mAh battery. The phone supports 67W fast wired charging. It has a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED screen of 120Hz refresh rate. It sports a triple-camera system on the back, featuring a 108-megapixel primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and 2MP macro sensor. On the front, the phone has a 16MP camera.
The smartphone comes in 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB configurations. It boots Android 13 operating system-based Realme UI. It comes in starlight, night and ocean colours. It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, dual speakers, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 for wireless connectivity, 3.5mm audio jack, and USB-C port for charging.
Besides the Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro Plus, the Chinese smartphone maker unveiled the Realme 10 in its Realme 10 series. Clearly, the latter is not launching on December 8. Nevertheless, it is expected that the company might launch the Realme 10 5G in a separate event in India. The MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor powers the smartphone. It sports a 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen of 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone comes in 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB configurations. It boots Android 12 operating system-based Realme UI. It has a triple-camera system on the back, featuring a 50-megapixel primary camera sensor, a 4MP macro camera, and an AI lens. On the front, the phone has an 8MP camera sensor. It is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery, supported by 33W fast wired charging.
First Published: Thu, November 24 2022. 13:58 IST
