Realme 3 Pro offers good value in the budget smartphone segment

Chinese smartphone brand Realme has managed an uphill climb in the smartphone market, and rather swiftly too. The launch of the Realme 3 Pro signifies this young company’s ambition to grab substantial market share from leading budget smartphone makers such as Xiaomi and Samsung.

Design (3.5/5) The Realme 3 Pro has a near bezel-less front dominated by a mammoth 6.3-inch screen with a V-shaped notch and thin outlines on the sides. Like in its other phones, Realme has chosen to use plastic over glass for the back, which manages to look glass-like and is also sturdier. The back ...