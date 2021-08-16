Realme Buds Wireless 2: Fancy noise control, but battery issues remain

The market is flooded with low-cost Bluetooth earphones with collar bands these days. Such is their appeal that had to go ahead and launch an ultra-low-cost brand, Dizo, so as not to miss out on the opportunity. With this new brand launch, also upgraded its wireless earbuds. When the phone manufacturer launched its first iteration of buds, there were only a few competitors in the space. The stylish design and battery life ensured that stayed ahead of the competition. The company’s new offering seems to build on the previous gains.

Design

One thing that Realme had going in its favour with the first earphones was design. It had made the buds lightweight and attractive. While the company has kept to the colour aspect, the design element has been revised. Personally, the earphones have been made to look bulkier. Even though they are still lightweight and ergonomically better than the previous model, the bulky design makes them stand out, and not in a good manner. The buttons are neatly placed on one side and are customizable — that’s a big plus. And, there is a USB-C charging port. The earphones also have a magnetic lock, which stops the music from playing.

Fit

The ergonomics of Realme earphones have certainly improved. The fit is much better than the previous model once you find the right eartip, but changing the eartip, as usual, remains an issue. It takes a lot of patience and perseverance to change the eartips. With the right ear tip, the earphones sit comfortably in your ears for hours and even during intense workouts.

Connectivity

Latency issues are very limited. I did experience some latency in some cases, but it was resolved with regular use. The Realme link app provides options to switch between the active noise cancellation and transparent modes, but this comes out with a lag. There was an avoidable lag in switching among Bass, Dynamic and Bright modes as well. Overall, there were no connectivity problems with smartphones, but there was some issue though with device switching (multiple Bluetooth connections). OnePlus certainly takes the cake in that department.

Sound, mic and battery

Sound is where Realme has made some serious gains. Known for its bass-heavy sound profile, the Realme Buds Wireless 2 does not disappoint. The phones were loud enough and there was a fair amount of depth, considering the price. The BassBoost+ mode offered a better base, but the dynamic mode has the right combination. There was only a slight difference, noticeable though, between the two. The problem is that sound gets muzzled when it is very loud and this is a standard problem across Realme earphones. The other issue I found was very little depth — better than the last ones — for instrumental and jazz music. The LDAC mode does offer some difference, but until you are experimenting with Sony’s WH-1000XM4, it is hardly noticeable.

The presence of dual microphones makes the call quality better, especially for video meetings, but they still tend to pick up some ambient noise. Better than the buds, but not exceptionally great for the price range.

Battery life is a bane for Realme. Although the company promises over 22 hours without active noise cancellation (ANC) and more than 18 hours with it, the real-life results only throw up just a shade more than 10 hours alternating between ANC and no ANC zones, at 60-70 per cent volume. Its competitors offer better battery life.

Price

Priced at Rs 2,299, Realme presents a dilemma for most buyers. If bass-heavy songs are your choice, Realme is the best option available. The mic quality also makes it a better alternative. But, if battery life is a concern, you need to look for other options. Design can also be a critical aspect in deciding: the new earphones are bulky in look and not as sleek as one would like them to be.