Realme C20, Realme C21, Realme C25 India launch today: Check details here

The three smartphones scheduled for launch are the brand's plan to expand in India.

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

The India launch event for Realme C20, Realme C21, Realme C25 will start at 12:30pm IST and the smartphones will be available on Flipkart

Realme C20, Realme C21, and Realme C25 will make their India debut on Thursday. They are all budget phones. The brand has been trying to expand its portfolio in India, recently launching the Realme 8 series smartphones. A virtual live event has been scheduled for the launch through the company’s social media accounts.

The three smartphones are already available in other parts of the world. While Realme C20 made its debut in Vietnam in January, Realme C21 and Realme C25 were unveiled in March in Malaysia and Indonesia.

The India launch event for Realme C20, Realme C21, Realme C25 will start at 12:30pm IST and the smartphones will be available on Flipkart.

Realme C20 specifications


The Realme C20 smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS display. It’s a dual sim (nano) smartphone and it runs on Realme UI which is based on Android 10. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC which is supported by 2GB of RAM. It has an internal storage capacity of 32GB and supports expansion up to 256 GB. In the camera department, the smartphone has an 8MP camera at the back with LED flash and a 5MP selfie camera at the front. The phone is packed with a powerful 5,000 mAh battery.

Realme C20 price

The India price has not been revealed yet, but we can roughly guess the price from its launch in other markets. The Realme C20 was launched in Vietnam for VND 2,490,000, which in Indian Rupee converts to approximately Rs 7,900.

Realme C21 specifications


The Realme C21 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) display. It also runs on Realme UI which is based on Android 10. It is a dual sim (nano) smartphone and is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, which is supported by 3GB of RAM. The camera department in C21 has better features compared to C20 model. Realme C21 comes with a triple rear camera setup that has a 13MP primary sensor, a 2MPmacro shooter, and a 2MP monochrome sensor. It also has a 5MP selfie camera at the front. The internal storage capacity of the smartphone is 32 GB and can be expanded through a microSD. The phone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support.

Realme C21 price

Realme C21 has been launched in Malaysia. It was launched in Malaysia for MYR 499, which is approximately equal to Rs 8,800.

Realme C25 specifications


Realme C25 runs on Realme UI 2.0 which is based on Android 11. It has a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) display. The smartphone comes with an octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 SoC which comes along with 4GB of RAM. The smartphone gets a triple-camera set up with a 48 MP primary camera. The phone is also equipped with an 8 MP selfie camera at the front. The internal storage of the camera gets a boost with 128 GB capacity. The phone is packed with a 6,000 mAh battery along with 18W fast charging support.

Realme C25 price

Realme C25 was recently launched in Indonesia for IDR 2,299,000 which roughly translates into Rs 11,600.

First Published: Thu, April 08 2021. 06:15 IST

