Realme debuts Narzo-series; launches Narzo 10, Narzo 10A: Price, sale info

debuted on Monday its Narzo-series in India by launching the Narzo 10 and the Narzo 10A. The Narzo-series is aimed at gaming enthusiasts in the budget and mid-range segment and it is powered by Mediatek gaming-centric G-series processors. The phones have multi-optic camera set-up on the back, big capacity battery, and Android 10 operating system-based UI.

Narzo 10 price in India, sale information and specifications

The Realme Narzo 10 comes in sole 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant, priced at Rs 11,999. The phone gets ‘That White’ and ‘That Green’ colours variants and it goes on sale starting from May 18 at 12 noon on Realme online portal and Flipkart. Due to lockdown restrictions owing to coronavirus pandemic, the phone will be available at offline retail stores only in some states.

The Realme Narzo 10 has a 6.5-inch screen of an HD+ (1600 x 720p) resolution. The screen has a waterdrop-shaped notch on top, accommodating the phone’s front camera and sensors. The phone is powered by Mediatek Helio G80 system-on-chip, paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The dualSIM phone has a dedicated microSD card slot for storage expansion (up to 256GB). The phone boots Android 10-based Realme UI and it is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery. The phone has Quick Charge supports and the phone comes with 18W USB type-C fast charger of 9V/2A rated output.

Imaging is covered by a quad-camera module on the back, featuring a 48-megapixel primary sensor of an f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor of an f/2.25 aperture and 119-degree field of view (FoV), a macro sensor and a depth sensor. On the front, the phone has a 16MP selfie camera.

Realme Narzo 10A price in India, sale information and specifications

The Realme Narzo 10A comes in 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage, priced at Rs 8,499. The phone gets ‘So White’ and ‘So Blue’ colour options and it goes on sale at offline retail stores in select states from May 18. The phone will also be available online starting May 22 at 12 noon on Realme online portal and Flipkart.

The Realme Narzo 10A sports a 6.5-inch screen of an HD+ (1600 x 720p) resolution. The screen has a waterdrop-shaped notch on top, accommodating the phone’s front camera and sensors. The phone is powered by Mediatek Helio G70 system-on-chip, paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. The phone boots Android 10-based Realme UI and it is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery.

Imaging is covered by a triple-camera module on the back, featuring a 12-megapixel primary sensor of an f/1.8 aperture, a macro sensor and a depth sensor. On the front, the phone has a 5MP selfie camera.