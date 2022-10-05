Realme Flat Monitor FullHD review: Basic, but makes a good secondary screen

From smart TVs to laptops, tablets, speakers, and power banks, Chinese electronics maker has a diverse product portfolio available in India. Fresh in the line is the Flat Monitor FullHD. This 23.8-inch screen boasts slim design with bezel-less profile on the front, fullHD resolution IPS screen of 75Hz refresh rate, and USB-C port besides VGA and HDMI for connectivity. At Rs 12,999, the Flat Monitor FullHD seems to be a value proposition in the entry-level segment. Is it? Let’s find out:

Design

The Realme Flat Monitor FullHD is an entry-level monitor, but it does not look like one. It has a premium design language, which is hard to find in its segment. The monitor has a slim profile with a waistline of 6.9mm at its thinnest side. Besides, it has an all-screen bezel-less profile on the front. Complementing the design is the metallic stand, which is sturdy and free from any sort of flex. The stand is neither big nor small but appropriately sized to fit even on busy desks. This is important because the monitor does not support wall mount installation. While the overall design is good, there are areas where Realme could have done better. The view angle adjustment, for instance, is limited and you cannot move the screen right or left.

Performance

The design does not give away the monitor’s budget root, but its screen does. The screen is bright and pixel-rich (fullHD), but lacks contrast. The colours on the screen look faded and dynamic range is but missing. That said, the screen is good from a price perspective but do not expect premium performance. As for the positive, the viewing angles are good and 75Hz refresh rate is a redeeming feature. Besides, there is a USB-C port for connectivity – something uncommon in budget monitors. There also is HDMI and VGA ports, which makes it compatible with old generation devices. However, the lack of built-in speakers restricts its utility.

Verdict

The Realme Flat Monitor FullHD is basic but it makes a good secondary screen to extend or duplicate the PC display. Consider it for its premium design, fullHD resolution screen of 75Hz refresh rate, and USB-C connectivity. These features are uncommon in entry-level monitors. Look elsewhere if you need a colour accurate screen because this one is subpar in terms of colours, contrast, and dynamic range.