Realme GT 2 series with premium flagship-grade specs unveiled: Details here

Chinese smartphone maker Realme on Tuesday unveiled the flagship Realme GT 2 Pro and Realme GT 2 under the Realme GT series in its home country China. Announced last year, the Realme GT 2 Pro boasts a back panel made of bio material, an LTPO AMOLED screen of 2K resolution, Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 system-on-chip, and triple rear camera system. The Realme GT 2, on the other hand, is similar to the Pro model but features a AMOLED display of 120Hz refresh rate and Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC.
Realme GT 2 Pro: Specification
Co-designed by Naoto Fukusawa and realme design studio, the Realme GT 2 Pro’s rear cover is made of a bio-based polymer design material. It sports a 2K resolution AMOLED display with LTPO 2.0 technology for adaptive refresh rate (1Hz – 120Hz), protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. It is a 10bit display of 0.5 JNCD value, colour contrast ratio of up to 5,000,000:1, and HDR10+ certification.
Other specifications include 65W SuperDart Charge, 5,000 mAh battery, advanced Antenna Matrix System and Dolby Atmos Dual Stereo Speakers, and pre-installed Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12. As for the cameras, the Realme GT 2 Pro sports a triple-camera setup on the back, featuring the world’s first ultra-wide-angle sensor of 150-degree field-of-view (FoV).
The Realme GT 2 Pro will be available in 8GB+128GB, 12GB+256GB and 12GB+512GB configurations, and four colours - paper white, paper green, steel black and titanium blue.
Realme GT 2: Specifications
The Realme GT 2 comes with features similar to the GT 2 Pro, including design, battery, Realme UI 3.0 and RAM. However, instead of a 2K LTPO 2.0 AMOLED screen, it sports a 120Hz E4 AMOLED display. Another change is in the processor. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G SoC. The Realme GT 2 will be available in 8GB+128GB, 8G+256G and 12G+256G configurations, and four colors -- paper white, paper green, steel black and titanium blue.
Realme GT 2 series India launch and pricing
The Realme GT 2 series India launch confirmation and pricing details are awaited.
