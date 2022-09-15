Realme India to launch GT Neo 3T tomorrow; check specifications and more

is ready to launch its GT Neo 3T in India on Friday. Ahead of its launch, the Chinese smartphone brand said it would offer up to a Rs 7,000 discount during its first sale. Reportedly, the deal is said to essentially make it the most affordable smartphone, offering support of 80W charging speed and featuring a Snapdragon 870 SoC. The smartphone was launched this June globally.

The GT Neo 3T price in India is yet to be revealed. launched the smartphone at the cost of $469.99 (Rs 37,500) in the global market.

The company will launch the model at 12:30 pm as per the handset's dedicated landing page.

The Indian variant of Realme GT Neo 3T will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, and it will have a "racing flag design" at the rear panel.

Realme GT Neo 3T would also sport 5G connectivity.

To recall, the global variant of Realme GT Neo 3T sports a 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Realme claims that this display offers up to 1300 nits of peak brightness. Moreover, this global variant features HDR10+ support and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, coupled with Adreno 650 GPU and 8GB of RAM.