Realme India to launch GT Neo 3T tomorrow; check specifications and more

Realme is ready to launch its GT Neo 3T in India on Friday. Ahead of its launch, the Chinese smartphone brand said it would offer up to a Rs 7,000 discount during its first sale. Reportedly, the deal is said to essentially make it the most affordable smartphone, offering support of 80W charging speed and featuring a Snapdragon 870 SoC. The smartphone was launched this June globally.
The Realme GT Neo 3T price in India is yet to be revealed. Realme launched the smartphone at the cost of $469.99 (Rs 37,500) in the global market.
The company will launch the model at 12:30 pm as per the handset's dedicated landing page.
The Indian variant of Realme GT Neo 3T will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, and it will have a "racing flag design" at the rear panel.
Realme GT Neo 3T would also sport 5G connectivity.
To recall, the global variant of Realme GT Neo 3T sports a 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Realme claims that this display offers up to 1300 nits of peak brightness. Moreover, this global variant features HDR10+ support and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, coupled with Adreno 650 GPU and 8GB of RAM.
