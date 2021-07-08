Realme's Dizo launches Star 300, Star 500 feature phones: Price, features

Realme’s Dizo on Thursday launched the Star 300 and Star 500 feature phone in India. Priced at Rs 1,299 the Dizo Star 300 is now available on Flipkart and select offline stores in black, blue and red colours. The DIZO Star 500 is priced at Rs 1,799 and is now available on Flipkart and select offline stores in black, green and silver colours. Both the come with 365 days replacement warranty from the date of purchase.

Dizo Star 300: Features and specifications

The Dizo Star 300 is powered by a 2,550 mAh battery, which the company claims to deliver up to 18 days of standby time and 21+ hours of call time. The phone has 32MB storage for users to store up to 1000 phone numbers and 200 messages. The phone supports storage expansion through microSD card (up to 64GB). The phone supports eight languages, including English, Hindi and regional languages such as Tamil, Gujarati, Telugu, Punjabi, Bengali and Kannada. It boasts in-built FM Radio, MP3 player, games and torch. Besides, it has calendar, alarm, tasks and calculator. The phone sports a 1.77-inch screen and a distinct backlit keypad for typing.

Dizo Star 500: Features and specifications

The Dizo Star 500 is a premium model in the duo of launched by Dizo. It boasts an ornamental lamp belt at the top that doubles up as a flashlight. Further, there is an Ice Silver line pattern design on the phone that is reflective in nature. The phone sports a 2.8-inch screen. It is powered by a 1,900 mAh battery, which the company claims to deliver up to 17 hours of talk time and 13 days of standby time. The Dizo Star 500 supports five languages - English, Hindi, Tamil, Gujarati and Telugu. It has Bluetooth, alarm, sound recorder, calendar, calculator, and files. It is equipped with 32MB memory to store up to 1000 phone numbers and 200 messages. It has the MP3 Playback, FM Radio, Games and 0.3MP Camera.