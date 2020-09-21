Realme to launch Narzo 20 series, Android OS 11 based Realme UI 2.0 today

Chinese smartphone brand is set to launch in India the Narzo 20 series Last week, the company confirmed that the Narzo 20 series will feature three – Narzo 20, Narzo 20A and Narzo 20 Pro. The will launch through an online event, which the company will live stream on its social media accounts and YouTube channel at 12:30 pm. Alongside the Narzo 20 series, the company will introduce its UI 2.0 custom interface based on Android 11 operating system.

The Realme Narzo series is expected to cater to budget and midrange smartphones segment. The Narzo 20 Pro is expected to be the top-tier model, and the Narzo 20A would be a budget model. The Narzo 20 is expected to be a top-notch budget smartphone. Basis the naming schema, the Narzo 20 and Narzo 20A are expected to be the successor to the Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A, respectively.

As for the specifications, the Narzo 20 Pro is expected to feature a 6.5-inch fullHD+ screen of 90Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by MediaTek Helio G95 system-on-chip, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

The Narzo 20 is expected to sport a 6.5-inch screen of HD+ resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. It would be powered by MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, paired with up to 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The Narzo 20A is expected to sport a screen similar to the Narzo 20. It is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, paired with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

The Narzo 20 Pro is likely to feature a quad-camera set-up on the back that might include a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP black and white sensor. On the front, the phone might get a 16MP sensor for selfies. The Narzo 20 is expected to feature a triple-camera set-up on the back, featuring a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, it might feature an 8MP sensor. The Narzo 20A is expected to feature a triple-camera set-up on the back, featuring a 12MP primary sensor, and couple of 2MP sensors for macro and depth.

Watch Realme Narzo 20 series launch event livestream