Reddit blocks all links to Russian state media, bans ads over Ukraine war

-
ALSO READ
Putin puts Russia's nuclear deterrence on alert amid tensions with West
Russia presses US, NATO allies for guarantees amid Ukraine tensions
LIVE: 'Enough is enough,' says United Nations chief on Ukraine crisis
China denies asking Russia not to invade Ukraine until post-Olympics
Formula One terminates contract with Russia after Ukraine invasion
-
Online discussion forum 'Reddit' has categorically banned its users globally from posting links to Russian state-sponsored media outlets, including RT and Sputnik, as well as Russian advertisements on its platform.
Apple, Google, Meta, Microsoft, Twitter, YouTube and several other tech platforms have already banned RT and Sputnik in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
"While many communities on Reddit already prohibited links to Russian state media outlets like RT, Sputnik and their foreign language affiliates, we have made such restrictions universal across the site in all geographies," the company said in a statement late on Thursday.
Furthermore, "We will continue not to accept advertisements that target Russia or originate from any Russia-based entity, government or private."
Reddit said it is in active contact with its moderators and communities "particularly those most affected by the conflict" to provide support, resources and specialised tooling so they can continue to function without interference.
"We are also assisting affected Reddit colleagues in Ukraine, including providing advanced income payments and housing allowances, and supporting their relocation," said the company.
Meta has already expanded a ban on Russian state media outlets -- RT and Sputnik -- on Facebook and Instagram globally to stop the flow of misinformation as Russian forces make deeper inroads into Ukraine.
Swedish music streaming giant Spotify has shut down its office in Russia and removed content from state-backed media outlets RT and Sputnik.
--IANS
na/khz/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU