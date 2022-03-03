Formula One terminates contract with Russia after Ukraine invasion

has terminated its contract with the Russian Grand Prix following the country's invasion of Ukraine, saying Thursday that will not have a race in the future.

F1 already canceled this year's race, which had been scheduled to be held in Sochi on Sept. 25. But following further discussions this week, F1 went a step further and ended a contract which ran until 2025.

Formula 1 can confirm it has terminated its contract with the Russian Grand Prix, F1 said in a statement.

will not have a race in the future.

Four-time F1 champion Sebastian Vettel and several other drivers said last week they would not have raced in even if F1 had decided to go there.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)