Reliance Jio lists JioBook on govt e-marketplace at Rs 19,500: Details here

-
ALSO READ
Rs 920-cr transit corridor at Delhi's Pragati Maidan opens after 3-yr delay
Microsoft launches Surface Laptop Go 2 in India, price starts at Rs 73,999
Surface Laptop Studio review: Best of Microsoft in experimental form-factor
Why is India's local laptop production weak despite one year of PLI?
GeM-SAHAY: Providing marginalised access to frictionless working capital
-
Reliance Jio has listed its maiden laptop on the government e-marketplace (GeM). The laptop has been available on the Jio booth at the ongoing India Mobile Congress (IMC 2022) – an annual telecom and technology event currently ongoing at Pragati Maidan in Delhi. The JioBook is currently available for government department employees via the GeM at Rs 19,500. For others, it is expected to be available around Diwali.
JioBook: Specification
According to the product listing on the GeM, the JioBook is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor and Adreno 610 graphics. It comes with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage (eMMC), expandable through a microSD card. The device sports an 11.6-inch 1366 x 768 (HD) resolution screen with anti-glare cover. It boots ‘JioOS’ operating system, which is expected to be based either on Google ChromeOS or Microsoft Windows.
The JioBook has dual-speaker system, two microphones, and a standard non-backlit keyboard. It has built-in support for 4G connectivity, USB-A 2.0 and 3.0 ports, HDMI, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.0. It has a built-in HD webcam placed on the top screen bezel area. It is powered by a 55.1-60 AH battery, which is expected to last up to eight hours.
The JioBook laptop is expected to be made of plastic with the Jio logo on the top. It is listed in blue colour and there are only 10 units currently available in stock. It is expected to come pre-installed with the Jio apps. The device is expected to support the yet to launched Jio Cloud PC platform, which the telecom operator announced at its 45th Annual General Meeting.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, October 04 2022. 16:20 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU