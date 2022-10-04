Reliance Jio lists JioBook on govt e-marketplace at Rs 19,500: Details here

has listed its maiden laptop on the government (GeM). The laptop has been available on the Jio booth at the ongoing India Mobile Congress (IMC 2022) – an annual telecom and technology event currently ongoing at Pragati Maidan in Delhi. The JioBook is currently available for government department employees via the GeM at Rs 19,500. For others, it is expected to be available around Diwali.

JioBook: Specification

According to the product listing on the GeM, the JioBook is powered by a Snapdragon 665 processor and Adreno 610 graphics. It comes with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage (eMMC), expandable through a microSD card. The device sports an 11.6-inch 1366 x 768 (HD) resolution screen with anti-glare cover. It boots ‘JioOS’ operating system, which is expected to be based either on Google ChromeOS or Microsoft Windows.

The JioBook has dual-speaker system, two microphones, and a standard non-backlit keyboard. It has built-in support for 4G connectivity, USB-A 2.0 and 3.0 ports, HDMI, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.0. It has a built-in HD webcam placed on the top screen bezel area. It is powered by a 55.1-60 AH battery, which is expected to last up to eight hours.

The JioBook laptop is expected to be made of plastic with the Jio logo on the top. It is listed in blue colour and there are only 10 units currently available in stock. It is expected to come pre-installed with the Jio apps. The device is expected to support the yet to launched Jio Cloud PC platform, which the telecom operator announced at its 45th Annual General Meeting.