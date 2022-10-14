Reliance Jio removes Disney+ Hotstar bundle offer from select prepaid plans

has discontinued Disney+ bundle offer on majority of its prepaid plans. The bundled OTT subscription was available with Rs 499, Rs 601, Rs 799, Rs 1099, Rs 333, Rs 419, Rs 583, Rs 783, Rs 1199, Rs 1,499, and Rs 4,199 plans. Now, Rs 1,499 and Rs 4,199 plans are the two remaining plans that come with a free Disney+ premium subscription valid for 1 year.

The remaining two prepaid plans bundled with Disney+ subscriptions offer premium subscriptions valid for a year, and not a mobile subscription. In the Rs 1,499 plan, Jio offers 2GB daily data, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day for 84 days. The Rs 4,199 plan is an annual plan with 3GB daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day.

According to a news report in the Indian Express, there is no other telecom operator that offers bundled plans with a free Disney+ Hotstar subscription. One of the possible reasons for to drop Disney+ Hotstar bundle offer could be the IPL streaming rights, which have been acquired by TV18's subsidiary Viacom18 – that is a part of Reliance Industries Limited.

It is expected that Jio would come with new plans as Disney+ Hotstar will be streaming the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup. Till then, however, users have to choose from the remaining two plans if they want to buy the subscription services. Important to note, users who have purchased any of the discontinued plans will be able to continue the plan with Disney+ Hotstar subscription until its valid date.