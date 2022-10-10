Reliance Jio True 5G: What is it, availability, supported devices, and more

is conducting beta trials of its 'True 5G' services in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and . The telecom operator plans to roll out services across India by the end of 2023. Jio calls it True because it is the only telecom operator in India currently offering the services on a standalone network. In simple words, Jio uses 5G infrastructure such as equipment and spectrum for its 5G services, and not the 4G infrastructure. Airtel, in comparison, is using a non-standalone network for its 5G services. Here is everything you need to know True 5G:

Jio Welcome Offer

Jio has introduced a welcome offer for its users to experience 5G services during beta trials. It is an invite-based offer available for Jio users, both prepaid and postpaid, on Rs 239 plan and higher. Jio says eligible users can experience up to one Gbps data speeds on the existing SIM with the Jio True 5G.

How to avail of Jio Welcome offer?

Step 1: Install the MyJio app from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store for Android and iPhones, respectively. If you already have the app installed, ensure it is on the latest version

Step 2: Open MyJio app and enter Jio mobile number to proceed

Step 3: Enter the OTP and tap on ‘Submit’ to proceed to the next step

Step 4: On the homepage, look for the ‘Jio 5G Welcome Offer’ banner and tap on it. It is available only for eligible Jio users

Step 7: Tap on ‘I am interested’

You have successfully registered for the Jio 5G. You can enjoy 5G services on your existing 4G SIM card when available

Is your phone 5G ready?

Check your smartphone's specifications on its packaging or visit the brand website to know if it has support for the .

What are the 5G bands supported by Jio in India?



Jio 5G is currently available on n28, n78, and n258 bands

Steps to activate Jio 5G on Android phones

Step 1: Go to Settings

Step 2: Inside Settings, tap on Mobile Network or a similar option

Step 3: Select the Jio SIM and tap on the ‘Preferred Network’ option

Step 4: Click on the network with 5G option

Once done, the phone will show the 5G symbol if it is within the zone.

Steps to activate Jio 5G on iPhones

Step 1: Go to Settings

Step 2: Inside Settings, tap on ‘Cellular’ menu

Step 3: Select Cellular Data options

Step 4: To activate 5G, tap on Voice and Data option and select 5G Auto or 5G On option

Your iPhone will connect to a when available and you will see a 5G symbol on the status bar, which indicates 5G has been enabled.

List of the Jio 5G supported smartphones

While most 5G smartphones with support for network bands required by Jio for 5G services are compatible, has not officially listed any specific models or brands on its website or app. It, however, would soon add a device compatibility checker on its MyJio smartphone app for the users to check whether their smartphones can use Jio 5G service or not.