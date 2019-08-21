Robot at your service: Bengaluru eatery gives a taste of alternate reality

Keeping with the upbeat restaurant culture in Bengaluru, the city has got its first robot-themed restaurant to give diners a taste of alternate reality

The concept

For a hi-tech dining experience, the robot-themed restaurant located in the busy 100 Feet Road in Indiranagar welcomes guests with an interactive receptionist who assigns tables to diners. Robots also don the hat of waiters and serve the guests. Tokyo already has a Restaurant since 2017, one of the top tourist attractions of the city.

An automated world

A Bengaluru startup has launched a cooking called Mechanical Chef, which is capable of preparing around 100 Indian dishes

Mitra, a 5 -feet tall humanoid, meets, greets and answers queries of customers at Canara Bank’s Candi branch. ICICI Bank has deployed robots to sort currency notes

Bandicoot, a spider-shaped robot cleans sewers and manholes in Kerala, and couple of other states

GraspMan, a robot developed by researchers at IIT-Madras, can climb pipes and work in rescue operations

Global robot race