JUST IN
Netflix adds new mobile games to its catalogue for android, iOS devices
SaaS tech based accounting platform Zoho Books expands internationally
Google Maps faces issue with voice search feature on CarPlay: Report
Disruptive tech is fueling investment and innovation in Indian HR Tech
Logitech launches Brio 500 Series Webcams and Zone Vibe headphones in India
Google, YouTube to invest $13.2 mn to help fight misinformation: Report
India now biggest smartwatch market globally, grew 171% in Q3 2022
Metaverse needs brilliance of Indian developers, creative community: Clegg
New gadget identifies Covid-19 antibodies in five minutes: Report
Samsung's 'Galaxy to Share' update lets users share settings across devices
You are here: Home » Technology Â» News
Google Maps faces issue with voice search feature on CarPlay: Report
Business Standard

Saas-based accounting platform Zoho Books has eyes on world markets

Zoho, which so far was focused on India, is expanding its footprint in countries such as Latin America, Mexico and Africa

Topics
Zoho | SaaS technology | accounting firms

Shivani Shinde  |  Mumbai 

zoho
zoho | Source: Wikipedia

Zoho Corporation, the SaaS-based global technology company, is aggressively taking its online accounting platform, Zoho Books, to international markets. Company executives said that its Zoho finance platform had grown 80 per cent in India, while globally, it has grown by 50 per cent year-on-year. This growth is led by Zoho Books.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Zoho

First Published: Wed, November 30 2022. 16:42 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU