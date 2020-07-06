Samsung announces Galaxy Assured buyback offer on smartphones: Details here

has introduced a buyback offer called Galaxy Assured on its The South Korean electronics maker also introduced Galaxy Forever offer, which lets consumers buy the Galaxy S20-series by paying 60 per cent of the total cost upfront and rest of the amount at the end of first-year. Both the offers are now available across Exclusive Stores, retail outlets and online portal.

What is Galaxy Assured

Samsung has partnered with Servify for this offer in which the company is providing assured buyback value on the Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20, Galaxy S10 Lite (512GB) and Galaxy Note10 Lite. In this offer, the company is offering an assured buyback value of up to 70 per cent on a three-month old Galaxy S20 smartphone. A six-month old device is eligible for up to 60 per cent assured buyback value, and up to 50 per cent and 40 per cent on nine months and 12 months old smartphones, respectively.

What is Galaxy Forever

The Galaxy Forever offer lets consumers buy Galaxy S20-series at 60 per cent of the price Consumers can pay the balance 40 per cent at the end of one-year or return the device. To avail the Galaxy Forever offer, consumers will have to buy Galaxy S20 smartphone using EMI facility. For the Galaxy Forever, has partnered with Servify and IDFC.