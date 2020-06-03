Samsung extends standard warranty across products until June 15: Know more

India has extended standard warranty on its product portfolio until June 15 to provide relief to customers grappling with the impact of crisis, which has put the nation in for a period of more than two months.

"Keeping in mind the current situation, we have extended the standard warranty across our product portfolio till June 15, 2020. This will be valid for all products whose warranty expired in the period between March 20 and May 31," said India in a statement.

This is the second time has extended standard warranty on its products since the first owing to was announced. Earlier, the company had extended the standard warranty till May 31, 2020 for all products whose warranty were expiring between March 20 and April 30.

The new warranty extension shall benefit more customers’ as it widens the scope of warranty period on products that were not part of earlier announcement.





ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy M11, Galaxy M01 with Qualcomm SoCs launched: Price, specs

Besides offering extended warranty, Samsung has also been working on new business models to boost sales amid crisis. The company has partnered with digital payments platform Benow to help customers purchase Galaxy smartphones and Samsung consumer durables from their neighbourhood stores though digital platform.



Moreover, the company recently announced that all of its exclusive stores have been 'Suraksha' certified to ensure consumer safety at a time when social distancing is the new normal.

Suraksha Store is a public private initiative to ensure safe and secure environment for consumers and store employees.

The certification will ensure that consumers feel safe and confident when they visit stores to buy smartphones and other devices.