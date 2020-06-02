Samsung Galaxy M11, Galaxy M01 with Qualcomm SoCs launched: Price, specs

South Korean electronics manufacturer on Tuesday launched in India the Galaxy M11 and M01 smartphones. The budget smartphones will be available on offline stores, e-commerce platforms and online shop from June 2.

Galaxy M11 and Galaxy M01 price in India

The Galaxy M11 ships with 3GB/32GB and 4GB/64GB configurations, priced at Rs 10,999 and Rs 12,999, respectively. It comes in metallic blue, black and violet colours. The Galaxy M01 comes in 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage configuration, priced at Rs 8,999. The phone comes in black, blue and red colours.

M11 specifications

The Galaxy M11 sports a 6.4-inch infinity-O shaped screen of HD+ resolution, stretched in 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone has triple camera set-up on the back, featuring a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the phone has an 8MP sensor for selfies.

Powering the phone is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 system-on-chip, paired with up to 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. The phone has a microSD card slot for storage expansion by up to 512GB. The Galaxy M11 ships with ‘Alive Keyboard’, which is touted as a ‘Make for India’ innovation by the company that allows users to chat using intelligent and meaningful keyboard suggestions in multiple Indian languages including Hindi, Marathi and Telugu. The phone is powered by 5,000 mAh battery.

M01 specifications

The Galaxy M01 has a 5.7-inch infinity-V shaped screen of HD+ resolution, stretched in 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It boasts a dual camera set-up on the back, featuring a 13MP primary sensor and 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the phone has a 5MP selfie camera sensor with best beauty mode.

The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC, paired with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. It also supports storage expansion by up to 512GB through microSD card. Powering the phone is a 4,000 mAh battery.