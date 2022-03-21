Samsung Galaxy A53 5G with 64MP OIS camera, 5000 mAh battery launched

South Korean electronics maker on Monday launched the Galaxy A53 smartphone in India. Priced Rs 34,499 onwards, the smartphone will be available for pre-booking between March 21 and March 31 on online store, select online platforms, and select retail stores. It will be available in black, white, light blue and peach colours. will ship the pre-book orders from March 25 onwards.

As for the specifications, the A53 sports a 6.5-inch fullHD+ super AMOLED screen of 120Hz refresh rate. The screen has Gorilla Glass 5 for protection against smudges and scratches. Powered by Exynos 1280 system-on-chip, the phone boots Android 12 operating system-based OneUI 4.1 interface. According to Samsung, the phone will receive operating system upgrades for four years and security-related upgrades for five years. The phone is IP67 rated for water and dust resistance.

Imaging is covered by quad-camera set-up on the back, featuring a 64-megapixel primary sensor of an f/1.8 aperture with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor of an f/2.2 aperture, a 5MP macro sensor of an f/2.4 aperture, and a 5MP depth sensor of an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, the phone has a 32MP sensor of an f/2.2 aperture.

The phone is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery, supported by a 25W fast-charger. The phone, however, ships without a charging adapter but just the cable in the box. The phone comes in 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM configuration, both with 128GB on-board storage. The phone has a microSD card slot for storage expansion by up to 1TB. The 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM variants are priced at Rs 34,499 and Rs 35,999, respectively.