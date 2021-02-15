Samsung Galaxy F62 with Exynos 9825 SoC, 64MP quad-camera launched in India

Expanding its Flipkart-exclusive Galaxy F-series smartphone line-up, South Korean electronics maker on Monday launched in India the Galaxy F62. The smartphone comes in 6GB and 8GB RAM variants, both with 128GB on-board storage, priced at Rs 23,999 and Rs 25,999, respectively. It will be available in laser green, laser blue and laser grey colours on Flipkart, Reliance Digital and My Jio retail stores, online store and select retail stores from February 22. As part of launch offers, the Galaxy F62 gets up to Rs 2,500 cashback on ICICI Bank cards and equated monthly instalment transactions. Besides, Reliance Jio users get benefits worth up to Rs 10,000 on the purchase of the Galaxy F62. The benefits include Rs 3,000 cashback on recharge discount coupons and Reliance partner brand coupons of Rs 7,000.

Galaxy F62 - Unboxed

F62: Specifications

The Galaxy F62 sports a 6.7-inch super AMOLED Plus screen of fullHD+ resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. It is an infinity-O screen with centre-aligned punch-hole accommodating the phone’s 32-megapixel front camera sensor. The screen is protected by Gorilla Glass 3. The smartphone is 9.5 mm thick and weighs 218 grams.

F62 - Back profile

Powering the smartphone is the Exynos 9825 system-on-chip, which is the same mobile processor that powered Samsung’s 2019 flagship in the Galaxy Note 10 series. The processor is paired with 128GB on-board storage and up to 8GB RAM. The phone boots Android 11 operating system-based OneUI 3.1 user interface. The Galaxy F62 support Samsung Pay (NFC) for offline payments through credit and debit cards on NFC enabled point-of-sale (PoS) machines.

F62 - Side profile

The Galaxy F62 features a quad-camera system on the back, featuring a 64-megapixel (Sony IMX 682) primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 5MP macro sensor, and a 5MP depth sensor. Like the company’s flagship smartphones, the Galaxy F62 camera is complemented by Samsung’s ‘Single-Take’ feature, which captures up to 14 different shots in multiple format through all available optics in a single go. On the front, the phone has a 32MP camera sensor for selfies, videos and face-unlock mechanism. The front camera on the Galaxy F62 supports 4K resolution video recording.

Samsung Galaxy F62

The phone ships with 7,000 mAh battery, supported by USB-C based fast charger. It comes with 25W fast-charger as standard in-box accessory. The Galaxy F62 has side-mounted capacitive fingerprint sensor. It has a gradient reflective design on the back cover, which is made of polycarbonate. The Samsung Galaxy F62 is a 4G smartphone.