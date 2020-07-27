Samsung Galaxy M01 Core with Android Go OS launched: Price, specs, and more

on Monday launched in India the Galaxy M01 Core smartphone, starting at Rs 5,499. The entry-level smartphone is based on Go platform. It is the most affordable phone in the company’s Galaxy M-series line-up, which recently received another two launches, the Galaxy M01 and Galaxy M01s, in sub-Rs 10,000 price band.

“Galaxy M01 Core reiterates Samsung’s commitment to make technology accessible, affordable and available to consumers across Bharat. Galaxy M01 Core has been designed to deliver value for money with a best–in-class performance and stylish proposition targeting users seeking best performance, experience and price,” said Aditya Babbar, Director, Mobile Business, India.

Aimed at first time smartphone users migrating from feature phones, the Galaxy M01 Core offers a 5.3-inch HD+ display, 8-megapixel camera on the back and 5MP camera on the front. Powered by MediaTek 6739 system-on-chip, the phone ships with Go operating system with India-centric enhancements to aid user experience.

The Galaxy M01 Core’s OS has an intelligent screen feature, which sets dynamic screen timeout for power optimisation. It also has ‘Intelligent Inputs’ feature for Smart Paste and Suggest Notification. ‘Suggest Notification’ warns users about low battery and allows them to open their running app or add other critical apps in Maximum Power Saving Mode (provided it is supported by MPSM mode) for extended run time. ‘Smart Paste’ allows user to automatically paste the relevant information on respective app or client, like a website url on web browser, mobile number on phone dialer and email address in mail application – all extracted from same message.

The Galaxy M01 Core also features ‘Intelligent Photos’; it detects similar or duplicate photos and gives users suggestion to keep the best photo while discarding other photos to free up space.

Powering the smartphone is a 3,000 mAh battery with a company claimed on-battery time of up to 11 hours.

The phone comes in Black, Blue and Red colours. It comes in 1GB RAM + 16GB storage and 2GB RAM + 32GB storage configurations, priced at INR 5,499 and INR 6,499 respectively.