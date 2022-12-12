Samsung Galaxy M04 smartphone with 5000 mAh battery launched: Price, specs

Expanding its smartphone line-up in India, South Korean electronics maker launched the Galaxy M04. The smartphone will be available in 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 4GB RAM + 128GB storage configurations at Rs 8,499 and Rs 9,499, respectively. It will be available on online store, Amazon, and select retail outlets from December 16.

“Galaxy M04, our most affordable M-series smartphone, is designed for young consumers who seek a performance-driven device that is great at multitasking and keeps them ahead of the curve. It comes with segment-leading 8GB RAM with RAM Plus feature, massive 128GB storage expandable up to 1TB, and a long-lasting 5000mAh battery. Galaxy M04 will get four years of security updates and two OS upgrades providing peace of mind to consumers,” said Rahul Pahwa, Director, Mobile Business, India.

M04: Specifications



Powered by MediaTek Helio P35 processor, the M04 sports a 6.5-inch HD IPS LCD screen. It has a dual-camera set-up on the back, featuring a 13-megapixel primary camera sensor and 2MP depth camera. On the front, it has a 5MP camera sensor. The smartphone comes in 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB configurations, both with a microSD slot for storage expansion (up to 1TB). It boots Android 12 operating system-based One UI 4.1.

The smartphone is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery and supports 15W fast wired charging. It supports an adaptive power-saving mode that adapts to the usage patterns and switches to power-saving mode automatically if the battery is below 50 per cent. It has inbuilt sensors like light sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer. Other features of the smartphone include a microSD card slot for storage expansion, built-in GPS, USB-C port for charging and data transfer, dual-SIM support, 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for wireless connectivity.

Samsung said the company would provide the Galaxy M04 with four years of security updates and two OS upgrades.