Samsung Galaxy M04 smartphone with 5000 mAh battery launched: Price, specs

Expanding its smartphone line-up in India, South Korean electronics maker Samsung launched the Galaxy M04. The smartphone will be available in 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 4GB RAM + 128GB storage configurations at Rs 8,499 and Rs 9,499, respectively. It will be available on Samsung online store, Amazon, and select retail outlets from December 16.
“Galaxy M04, our most affordable M-series smartphone, is designed for young consumers who seek a performance-driven device that is great at multitasking and keeps them ahead of the curve. It comes with segment-leading 8GB RAM with RAM Plus feature, massive 128GB storage expandable up to 1TB, and a long-lasting 5000mAh battery. Galaxy M04 will get four years of security updates and two OS upgrades providing peace of mind to consumers,” said Rahul Pahwa, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India.
Samsung Galaxy M04: Specifications
Powered by MediaTek Helio P35 processor, the Samsung Galaxy M04 sports a 6.5-inch HD IPS LCD screen. It has a dual-camera set-up on the back, featuring a 13-megapixel primary camera sensor and 2MP depth camera. On the front, it has a 5MP camera sensor. The smartphone comes in 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB configurations, both with a microSD slot for storage expansion (up to 1TB). It boots Android 12 operating system-based One UI 4.1.
The smartphone is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery and supports 15W fast wired charging. It supports an adaptive power-saving mode that adapts to the usage patterns and switches to power-saving mode automatically if the battery is below 50 per cent. It has inbuilt sensors like light sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer. Other features of the smartphone include a microSD card slot for storage expansion, built-in GPS, USB-C port for charging and data transfer, dual-SIM support, 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for wireless connectivity.
Samsung said the company would provide the Galaxy M04 with four years of security updates and two OS upgrades.
First Published: Mon, December 12 2022. 15:47 IST
