Samsung Galaxy M12 goes on sale in India: Know offers, specs, and more

Galaxy M12 goes on sale in India on Thursday. The budget smartphone from the South Korean electronics maker is available online on Amazon India and online store, and offline on select retail stores. The phone comes in 4GB RAM + 64GB on-board storage (Rs 10,999) and 6GB RAM + 128GB on-board storage (Rs 13,499) configurations, and black, blue and white colour options.

The Samsung Galaxy M12 is currently available with cashback offer from ICICI Bank wherein customers using ICICI credit cards can avail up to Rs 1,000 cashback on both equated monthly instalment (EMI) and non-EMI transactions. Similarly, customers using ICICI debit cards can avail up to Rs 1,000 cashback on EMI transactions.

This limited period introductory launch offer is available on Samsung online store, Amazon India and select retail stores.

As for the specification, the Galaxy M12 sports an Infinity-V HD+ resolution display of 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Samsung’s 8nm Exynos 850 system-on-chip and 6,000 mAh battery. The phone sports a quad-camera on the back, featuring a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor. It ships with Android 11 operating system with Samsung One UI 3.1 Core user interface layered on top. The UI comes pre-installed with select Samsung services, including Samsung Health, Samsung Theme, Galaxy Apps and Smart Switch.