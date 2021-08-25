Samsung Galaxy M32 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor launched

-
ALSO READ
Samsung Galaxy M32 with sAMOLED fullHD screen of 90Hz refresh rate launched
Samsung Galaxy M32 review: A value play in the company's budget portfolio
Samsung Galaxy M32 goes on sale: Know price, introductory offers, and more
Samsung Galaxy A52 review: Easily best in the company's midrange line-up
Samsung Galaxy F62 review: Worthy all-round 4G smartphone in Indian context
-
South Korean electronics maker Samsung on Wednesday launched in India the Galaxy M32 5G. Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 720 system-on-chip, it is the first 5G smartphone in the company’s millennial-centric M-series line-up. The Galaxy M32 5G will be available in slate black and sky blue colours online on Samsung online store and Amazon India, and offline at select retail stores. The smartphone will be available in 6GB and 8GB RAM variants, both with 128GB on-board storage, priced at Rs 20,999 and Rs 22,999, respectively. As for the in introductory offers, Samsung is offering Rs 2,000 instant cashback to ICICI credit card users.
Coming to the specifications, the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G has a 6.5-inch HD+ resolution screen of 60Hz refresh rate.
Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor, the smartphone comes with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB on-board storage. It boots Android 11 operating system-based OneUI 3.1 user interface with Samsung Knox security integrated. Samsung said, the Galaxy M32 5G will get the OS upgrades for two years.
Imaging is covered by a quad-camera array on the back, sporting a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, a 5MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the phone has a 13MP camera sensor for selfies, videos, and face unlock mechanism.
The Galaxy M32 5G is powered by 5,000 mAh battery, which is supported by 15W fast charger. The phone is 5G-ready with network support for twelve bands -- N1, N3, N5, N7, N8, N20, N28, N38, N40, N41, N66, N78.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU