Samsung Galaxy M32 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor launched

South Korean electronics maker on Wednesday launched in India the Galaxy M32 Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 720 system-on-chip, it is the first smartphone in the company’s millennial-centric M-series line-up. The Galaxy M32 will be available in slate black and sky blue colours online on online store and Amazon India, and offline at select retail stores. The smartphone will be available in 6GB and 8GB RAM variants, both with 128GB on-board storage, priced at Rs 20,999 and Rs 22,999, respectively. As for the in introductory offers, is offering Rs 2,000 instant cashback to ICICI credit card users.

Coming to the specifications, the M32 5G has a 6.5-inch HD+ resolution screen of 60Hz refresh rate.

Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor, the smartphone comes with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB on-board storage. It boots Android 11 operating system-based OneUI 3.1 user interface with Samsung Knox security integrated. Samsung said, the Galaxy M32 5G will get the OS upgrades for two years.

Imaging is covered by a quad-camera array on the back, sporting a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, a 5MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the phone has a 13MP camera sensor for selfies, videos, and face unlock mechanism.

The Galaxy M32 5G is powered by 5,000 mAh battery, which is supported by 15W fast charger. The phone is 5G-ready with network support for twelve bands -- N1, N3, N5, N7, N8, N20, N28, N38, N40, N41, N66, N78.