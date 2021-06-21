Samsung Galaxy M32 with sAMOLED fullHD screen of 90Hz refresh rate launched

South Korean electronics maker on Monday launched in India the Galaxy M32 smartphone. The budget smartphone boasts super AMOLED fullHD screen of 90Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy M32 will be available in 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB configurations priced at Rs 14,999 and Rs 16,999, respectively. It will be available in black and light blue colours on Amazon India, online store and select retail stores from June 28.

As an introductory offer, consumers can avail an instant cashback worth Rs 1,250 while paying with ICICI cards. The cashback offer brings the effective ownership price of the 4GB+64GB variant to Rs 13,749 and 6GB+128GB variant to Rs 15,749.

As for the specifications, the Galaxy M32 sports a 6.4-inch fullHD+ super AMOLED screen of 90Hz refresh rate. The screen is touted to push the peak brightness in High Brightness Mode (HBM) to about 800 nits for good sunlight legibility.

The display is covered with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for protection against scratches.

The Galaxy is powered by a 6,000 mAh battery. The phone supports 25W fast charging but comes with 15W charger in-box. Powering the smartphone is MediaTek Helio G80 system-on-chip, paired with up to 6GB RAM and 1298GB on-board storage.

Imaging is covered by a quad-camera array on the back, featuring a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor of 123-degree field of view, a 2MP macro lens for close-up shots, and a 2MP depth sensor for portrait shots with live focus. On the front, the phone sports a 20MP camera sensor for selfies and videos. The Galaxy M32 comes with several camera modes, including Hyperlapse, Slow motion, Food Mode, Pro mode and AR zone.

The Galaxy M32 ships with the Knox 3.7 security platform. It boots Android 11-based One UI 3.1 user interface.