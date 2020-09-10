Samsung Galaxy M51 launched in India: Know price, specifications, features

South Korean electronics maker on Thursday launched in India its Galaxy M51 smartphone. It comes in 6GB and 8GB RAM variants priced at Rs 24,999 and Rs 26,999, respectively. Both the RAM variants come with 128GB internal storage, expandable through a dedicated microSD card slot that supports storage card of up to 512GB capacity. The phone goes on sale on September 18 at online portal and Amazon.

The Galaxy M51 is a midrange smartphone in the company’s millennial-centric M series. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G system-on-chip, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The phone boots Android 10 operating system-based OneUI Core 2.1. It has a 6.7-inch super AMOLED Plus screen of fullHD+ resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

The phone boasts reflective covered on the back made of glastic, which is a fancy name for plastic with glass-like properties.

The Galaxy M51 has a quad-camera set-up on the back, featuring a 64-megapixel primary sensor (Sony IMX 682), a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, a 5MP depth sensor and a 5MP macro sensor. The rear cameras boast scene optimiser for auto scene recognition, 4K video recording, super slo-mo videos, hyperlapse, ultra-wide panorama, super steady video mode, and night mode.

On the front, the phone has a 32MP sensor for selfies and face recognition-based phone unlock mechanism. The front camera supports slow-fi mode, slow motion videos, 4K videos and augmented reality-based doodle and emojis. Besides, both the rear and front cameras feature company’s ‘Single Take’ feature, night hyperlapse mode and colour filters.

Powering the phone is a 7,000 mAh battery supported by 25W fast-charging. The phone supports reverse wired charging, which allows user to charge other devices through the Galaxy M51. The phone features Dolby Atmos for virtual surround effect through supported wired headsets. For phone unlock, the Galaxy M51 has a side mounted capacitive fingerprint sensor. It also supports face unlock, pin, password, and other phone unlock methods too.