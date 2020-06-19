Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite gets a price cut, becomes cheaper than OnePlus 8

Galaxy Note 10 Lite on Friday got a price cut, which now makes it cheaper than the OnePlus 8 (review). The smartphone comes in 6GB and 8GB RAM variants — both with 128GB internal storage. The phone is now available at Rs 37,999 and Rs 39,999 for 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM variants, respectively. Moreover, is offering a cashback Rs 5,000 on Citibank cards that brings down the effective cost of Galaxy Note10 Lite ownership to Rs 32,999 and Rs 34,999 for 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM variants, respectively. Other offers include Rs 2,000 instant cashback on other payment methods, no interest equated monthly instalment for up to nine months, free two months YouTube premium subscription. These offers are valid till June 30.

Unveiled in January, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite has a 6.7-inch super AMOLED display of a 20:9 aspect ratio. Touted as 'Infinity-O' display, the screen has a punch hole at the top-centre for the front camera. Unlike the two-side curved dynamic AMOLED screen of the Galaxy Note 10, the display on the Galaxy Note 10 Lite has a curved glass covering the flat screen.



The Galaxy Note 10 Lite comes with an SPen – a Bluetooth-enabled stylus that doubles up as a remote controller. Additionally, it also supports the Air Command feature, which allows you to take pictures, navigate through presentations, change music tracks, and more.

Imaging is covered by a 12-megapixel-based triple-camera set-up — a dual pixel-based primary sensor with optical image stabilisation, an ultra-wide sensor of 123-degree field of view (FoV), and a telephoto lens for 2x optical zoom capability. On the front, the phone has a 32MP selfie camera.

Powered by the Exynos 9810 system-on-chip, the Galaxy Note10 Lite comes in 6GB and 8GB RAM variants, coupled with 128 GB of internal storage. The phone supports storage expansion to up to 1TB using microSD. The phone is powered by a 4,500 mAh battery and comes with a fast charger.