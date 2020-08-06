Samsung Galaxy Note20, Note20 Ultra pre-order begins: India pricing, specs

-
Samsung on Thursday announced that it has started taking pre-bookings for its Galaxy Note20 and Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G smartphones. The Galaxy Note20-series was launched on August 5 at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event where the company also launched the Galaxy Buds Live true wireless stereo earphones, Galaxy Watch 3 smart watch, and Galaxy Tab S7-series. However, it is the Galaxy Note20-series that is coming to India first and rest of the products would be launched in graded manner.
Samsung Galaxy Note20, Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G price in India
The Galaxy Note20 and the Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G is priced at Rs 77999 and Rs 1,04,999, respectively. The Note20 Ultra 5G will be the Samsung’s first 5G smartphone in the country.
Samsung Galaxy Note20, Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G pre-booking offers
The pre-booking starts today at Samsung online portal and retail stores. The Galaxy Note20 and Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G get benefits worth Rs 7,000 and Rs 10,000, respectively. These benefits can be redeemed on Samsung Shop app on a set of products, including Galaxy Buds+, Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Watches, Galaxy Tabs, etc.
Additionally, Samsung has tied-up with HDFC Bank for cashback of up to Rs 6,000 and Rs 9,000 on the Galaxy Note20 and Galaxy Note20 Ultra, respectively. The cashback is valid on HDFC Bank credit and debit card transactions. Moreover, there is an additional upgrade offer for existing Samsung Galaxy smartphone owners wherein the company is offering an additional exchange discount of Rs 5,000.
Samsung Galaxy Note20 specifications
Display: 6.7-inch infinity-O dynamic AMOLED, fullHD+ resolution
Rear camera: 12MP (f/1.8, OIS) + 64MP tele (f/2.0, hybrid 3x zoom) + 10MP ultrawide (f/2.2)
Front camera: 10MP
Battery: 4,300 mah, 25W fast charging
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ (Exynos 990 in India model)
Ingress protection: IP68
RAM/Storage: 8GB and 128GB
Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G specifications
Display: 6.9-inch infinity-O dynamic AMOLED 2x, QHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate
Rear camera: 108MP (f/1.8, OIS) + 12MP tele (f/3.0, optical 5x zoom) + 12 ultrawide (f/2.2)
Front camera: 10MP
Battery: 4,500 mah, 25W fast charging
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ (Exynos 990 in India model)
Ingress protection: IP68
RAM/Storage: Up to 12GB and 512GB
