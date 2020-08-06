Samsung Galaxy Note20, Note20 Ultra pre-order begins: India pricing, specs

on Thursday announced that it has started taking pre-bookings for its Galaxy Note20 and Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G smartphones. The Galaxy Note20-series was launched on August 5 at the Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event where the company also launched the Galaxy Buds Live true wireless stereo earphones, Galaxy Watch 3 smart watch, and Galaxy Tab S7-series. However, it is the Galaxy Note20-series that is coming to India first and rest of the products would be launched in graded manner.

Galaxy Note20, Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G price in India

The Galaxy Note20 and the Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G is priced at Rs 77999 and Rs 1,04,999, respectively. The Note20 Ultra 5G will be the Samsung’s first 5G smartphone in the country.

Note20, Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G pre-booking offers

The pre-booking starts today at Samsung online portal and retail stores. The Galaxy Note20 and Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G get benefits worth Rs 7,000 and Rs 10,000, respectively. These benefits can be redeemed on Samsung Shop app on a set of products, including Galaxy Buds+, Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Watches, Galaxy Tabs, etc.

Additionally, Samsung has tied-up with HDFC Bank for cashback of up to Rs 6,000 and Rs 9,000 on the Galaxy Note20 and Galaxy Note20 Ultra, respectively. The cashback is valid on HDFC Bank credit and debit card transactions. Moreover, there is an additional upgrade offer for existing smartphone owners wherein the company is offering an additional exchange discount of Rs 5,000.

Note20 specifications

Display: 6.7-inch infinity-O dynamic AMOLED, fullHD+ resolution

Rear camera: 12MP (f/1.8, OIS) + 64MP tele (f/2.0, hybrid 3x zoom) + 10MP ultrawide (f/2.2)

Front camera: 10MP

Battery: 4,300 mah, 25W fast charging

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ (Exynos 990 in India model)

Ingress protection: IP68

RAM/Storage: 8GB and 128GB

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G specifications

Display: 6.9-inch infinity-O dynamic AMOLED 2x, QHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate

Rear camera: 108MP (f/1.8, OIS) + 12MP tele (f/3.0, optical 5x zoom) + 12 ultrawide (f/2.2)

Front camera: 10MP

Battery: 4,500 mah, 25W fast charging

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ (Exynos 990 in India model)

Ingress protection: IP68

RAM/Storage: Up to 12GB and 512GB