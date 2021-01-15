Samsung Galaxy S21 series, Buds Pro India pre-order begins: Offers, specs

-
Samsung is taking pre-orders for its flagship Galaxy S21 series smartphones in India. Consumers can pre-book the smartphones in the Galaxy S21 series on offline stores, including the Samsung's exclusive stores, and online on Samsung India online store and e-commerce platforms. As part of the pre-booking offers, Samsung is bundling the Galaxy SmartTag free and Samsung E-Shop voucher of up to Rs 10,000 on all pre-orders. Additionally, as a special offer, Samsung is offering the Galaxy Watch Active 2 or a combo of Galaxy Buds+ and Travel Adapter on all pre-orders.
Besides, the company is offering p to Rs 10,000 cashback offer in partnership with HDFC Bank, and an additional upgrade bonus of up to Rs 5,000 if you trade-in your existing Samsung smartphone for any model in the Galaxy S21 series. Pre-booked orders will start to delivery from January 25, and the Galaxy S21 Series will go on sale in India on January 29.
Galaxy S21 Series: India pricing and colour options
Galaxy S21
8GB + 128GB: Rs 69,999 (Phantom Violet, White, Pink, Grey)
8GB + 256GB: Rs 73,999 (Phantom Violet, White, Grey)
Galaxy S21 Plus
8GB + 128GB: Rs 81,999 (Phantom Violet, Sliver, Black)
8GB + 256GB: Rs 85,999 (Phantom Violet, Sliver, Black)
Galaxy S21 Ultra
12GB + 256GB: Rs 105,999 (Phantom Black, Sliver)
16GB + 512GB: Rs 116,999 (Phantom Black)
Samsung Galaxy S21: Specifications
- Display: 6.2-inch fullHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, HDR10+, 120Hz refresh rate (adaptive: 48hz-120hz)
- Rear camera: 12MP f/1.8 (wide) OIS + 12MP f/2.2 (ultra-wide) + 64MP f/2.0 OIS (telephoto)
- Front camera: 10MP f/2.2
- Processor: Exynos 2100
- Battery: 4000 mAh, supported by 25W wired fast charger and 15W wireless, Wireless PowerShare
- OS: Android 11
- RAM: 8GB (LPDDR5)
- Storage: 128GB and 256GB
- Ingress Protection: Yes, IP68
- Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 6
- Dimension: 71.2mm × 151.7mm × 7.9mm
- Weight: 171g
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus: Specifications
- Display: 6.7-inch fullHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, HDR10+, 120Hz refresh rate (adaptive: 48hz-120hz)
- Rear camera: 12MP f/1.8 (wide) OIS + 12MP f/2.2 (ultra-wide) + 64MP f/2.0 OIS (telephoto)
- Front camera: 10MP f/2.2
- Processor: Exynos 2100
- Battery: 4800 mAh, supported by 25W wired fast charger and 15W wireless, Wireless PowerShare
- OS: Android 11
- RAM: 8GB (LPDDR5)
- Storage: 128GB and 256GB
- Ingress Protection: Yes, IP68
- Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 6
- Dimension: 75.6mm × 161.5mm × 7.8mm
- Weight: 202g
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: Specifications
- Display: 6.8-inch WQHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz refresh rate (adaptive: 10Hz-120Hz)
- Rear camera: 108MP f/1.8 (wide) OIS + 12MP f/2.2 (ultra-wide) + 10MP f/2.4 (telephoto) + 10MP f/4.9 (telephoto), Laser auto-focus sensor
- Front camera: 40MP f/2.2
- Processor: Exynos 2100
- OS: Android 11
- Battery: 5000 mAh, supported by 25W wired fast charger and 15W wireless, Wireless PowerShare
- RAM: 12GB and 16GB (LPDDR5)
- Storage: 128GB, 256GB and 512GB
- Ingress Protection: Yes, IP68
- Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Ultra Wide-Band Tracking
- SPen Digital Stylus (optional accessory)
- Weight: 228g
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro: Pre-order details
Alongside the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus and Galaxy S21 Ultra, the South Korean electronics maker is also taking pre-orders for its Galaxy Buds Pro wireless earbuds. The company is taking pre-booking for the Galaxy Buds Pro on offline stores, including Samsung’s exclusive stores, and online on the Samsung India online store and leading e-commerce platforms. As part of its pre-booking offers, Samsung is offering its Wireless Powerbank U1200 worth Rs 3,699 at a discounted price of Rs 499. The Galaxy Buds Pro will be available at Rs 15,990 from January 29.
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro: Features
- Colours: Phantom Violet, Phantom Black, Phantom Silver
- Dimension and weight: Earbud -- 19.5 x 20.5 x 20.8 mm, 6.3g | Charging Case: 50 x 50.2 x 27.8 mm, 44.9g
- Speaker: 2-way (11mm woofer + 6.5mm tweeter)
- Microphone: 3 mics (2 outer + 1 inner) + Voice Pickup Unit + Wind Shield
- ANC: Cutting external background noise by up to 99 per cent, 2 adjustable levels
- Ambient Sound: Amplifying up to +20dB, 4 adjustable levels
- Voice Detect
- Battery Capacity: Earbuds -- 61 mAh | Charging Case: 472 mAh
- Play Time: 5 hours / Total 18 hours (ANC on) | 8 hours / Total 28 hours (ANC off)
- Talk Time: 4 hours / Total 14.5h (ANC on) | 5 hours / Total 17.5h (ANC off)
- Charging: 1-hour play time / 5-minute quick charging | Qi-certified wireless charging
- Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0
- Codec: Scalable (Samsung proprietary), AAC, SBC
- Sensor Accelerometer, Gyro, Proximity, Hall, Touch, Voice Pickup Unit (VPU)
- Compatibility: Android 7.0 or higher with more than 1.5GB of RAM
- Water Resistance: IPX78
