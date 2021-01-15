Samsung Galaxy S21 series, Buds Pro India pre-order begins: Offers, specs

is taking pre-orders for its flagship Galaxy S21 series in India. Consumers can pre-book the in the Galaxy S21 series on offline stores, including the Samsung's exclusive stores, and online on India online store and e-commerce platforms. As part of the pre-booking offers, is bundling the Galaxy SmartTag free and Samsung E-Shop voucher of up to Rs 10,000 on all pre-orders. Additionally, as a special offer, Samsung is offering the Galaxy Watch Active 2 or a combo of Galaxy Buds+ and Travel Adapter on all pre-orders.

Besides, the company is offering p to Rs 10,000 cashback offer in partnership with HDFC Bank, and an additional upgrade bonus of up to Rs 5,000 if you trade-in your existing Samsung smartphone for any model in the Galaxy S21 series. Pre-booked orders will start to delivery from January 25, and the Galaxy S21 Series will go on sale in India on January 29.

Galaxy S21 Series: India pricing and colour options

Galaxy S21

8GB + 128GB: Rs 69,999 (Phantom Violet, White, Pink, Grey)

8GB + 256GB: Rs 73,999 (Phantom Violet, White, Grey)

Galaxy S21 Plus

8GB + 128GB: Rs 81,999 (Phantom Violet, Sliver, Black)

8GB + 256GB: Rs 85,999 (Phantom Violet, Sliver, Black)

Galaxy S21 Ultra

12GB + 256GB: Rs 105,999 (Phantom Black, Sliver)

16GB + 512GB: Rs 116,999 (Phantom Black)

Samsung Galaxy S21: Specifications

Display: 6.2-inch fullHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, HDR10+, 120Hz refresh rate (adaptive: 48hz-120hz)

Rear camera: 12MP f/1.8 (wide) OIS + 12MP f/2.2 (ultra-wide) + 64MP f/2.0 OIS (telephoto)

Front camera: 10MP f/2.2

Processor: Exynos 2100

Battery: 4000 mAh, supported by 25W wired fast charger and 15W wireless, Wireless PowerShare

OS: Android 11

RAM: 8GB (LPDDR5)

Storage: 128GB and 256GB

Ingress Protection: Yes, IP68

Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 6

Dimension: 71.2mm × 151.7mm × 7.9mm

Weight: 171g

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus: Specifications

Display: 6.7-inch fullHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, HDR10+, 120Hz refresh rate (adaptive: 48hz-120hz)

Rear camera: 12MP f/1.8 (wide) OIS + 12MP f/2.2 (ultra-wide) + 64MP f/2.0 OIS (telephoto)

Front camera: 10MP f/2.2

Processor: Exynos 2100

Battery: 4800 mAh, supported by 25W wired fast charger and 15W wireless, Wireless PowerShare

OS: Android 11

RAM: 8GB (LPDDR5)

Storage: 128GB and 256GB

Ingress Protection: Yes, IP68

Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 6

Dimension: 75.6mm × 161.5mm × 7.8mm

Weight: 202g

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: Specifications

Display: 6.8-inch WQHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz refresh rate (adaptive: 10Hz-120Hz)

Rear camera: 108MP f/1.8 (wide) OIS + 12MP f/2.2 (ultra-wide) + 10MP f/2.4 (telephoto) + 10MP f/4.9 (telephoto), Laser auto-focus sensor

Front camera: 40MP f/2.2

Processor: Exynos 2100

OS: Android 11

Battery: 5000 mAh, supported by 25W wired fast charger and 15W wireless, Wireless PowerShare

RAM: 12GB and 16GB (LPDDR5)

Storage: 128GB, 256GB and 512GB

Ingress Protection: Yes, IP68

Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Ultra Wide-Band Tracking

SPen Digital Stylus (optional accessory)

Weight: 228g

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro: Pre-order details

Alongside the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus and Galaxy S21 Ultra, the South Korean electronics maker is also taking pre-orders for its Galaxy Buds Pro wireless earbuds. The company is taking pre-booking for the Galaxy Buds Pro on offline stores, including Samsung’s exclusive stores, and online on the online store and leading e-commerce platforms. As part of its pre-booking offers, Samsung is offering its Wireless Powerbank U1200 worth Rs 3,699 at a discounted price of Rs 499. The Galaxy Buds Pro will be available at Rs 15,990 from January 29.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro: Features