Samsung to host Galaxy S21 India unpacked event alongside global on Jan 14

is gearing up to announce its premium flagship smartphones, the Galaxy S21 series, in India on January 14. The South Korean electronics maker on Tuesday announced its plan to host the Indian edition of its Galaxy Unpacked event alongside the global event on January 14. The India event, interestingly, starts at 8 pm (IST) on January 14 whereas the global unveiling is set to start at 8:30 pm. The Galaxy Unpacked India event will livestream on India’s YouTube Channel, India social handles, Samsung web portal and Samsung Newsroom India.

Currently, Samsung is taking pre-orders for its upcoming flagship smartphone in India. According to Samsung, customers in India can pre-reserve the upcoming Galaxy flagship by paying a token amount of Rs 2,000 on e-Store or Samsung Shop App.

On pre-reservation, customers get the ‘Next Galaxy VIP Pass’, which can be redeemed at the time of pre-ordering the upcoming Galaxy smartphone at the time of India launch. When the customer pre-books the device, the token amount of Rs 2,000 will be deducted from the device price. Moreover, customers who pre-reserve the Galaxy flagship will get a cover worth Rs 3849 for free. The option to pre-reserve Samsung’s upcoming flagship is available until till January 14, 2021.

Aside to S21 series, Samsung is likely to unveil the Galaxy Buds Pro true wireless earbuds on January 14. Ahead of the January 14 event, Samsung is hosting yet another event on January 12 where the company will announce the next iteration of its Exynos processor. The upcoming processor is likely to be the chip that will power the S21 range in most international markets, including India.