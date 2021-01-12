Samsung to host Galaxy S21 India unpacked event alongside global on Jan 14

-
Samsung is gearing up to announce its premium flagship smartphones, the Galaxy S21 series, in India on January 14. The South Korean electronics maker on Tuesday announced its plan to host the Indian edition of its Galaxy Unpacked event alongside the global event on January 14. The India event, interestingly, starts at 8 pm (IST) on January 14 whereas the global unveiling is set to start at 8:30 pm. The Galaxy Unpacked India event will livestream on Samsung India’s YouTube Channel, Samsung India social handles, Samsung web portal and Samsung Newsroom India.ALSO READ: Galaxy S21 tipped to be Samsung's cheapest flagship 5G smartphone
Currently, Samsung is taking pre-orders for its upcoming flagship smartphone in India. According to Samsung, customers in India can pre-reserve the upcoming Galaxy flagship by paying a token amount of Rs 2,000 on Samsung India e-Store or Samsung Shop App.
On pre-reservation, customers get the ‘Next Galaxy VIP Pass’, which can be redeemed at the time of pre-ordering the upcoming Galaxy smartphone at the time of India launch. When the customer pre-books the device, the token amount of Rs 2,000 will be deducted from the device price. Moreover, customers who pre-reserve the Galaxy flagship will get a cover worth Rs 3849 for free. The option to pre-reserve Samsung’s upcoming flagship is available until till January 14, 2021.ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy S21 series pricing leaked ahead of launch on January 14
Aside to Samsung Galaxy S21 series, Samsung is likely to unveil the Galaxy Buds Pro true wireless earbuds on January 14. Ahead of the January 14 event, Samsung is hosting yet another event on January 12 where the company will announce the next iteration of its Exynos processor. The upcoming processor is likely to be the chip that will power the Samsung Galaxy S21 range in most international markets, including India.
Welcome to the Everyday Epic! Ready to experience the all-new, extraordinary Galaxy? Unveiling soon on January 14, 2021. Watch #SamsungUnpacked live on https://t.co/D6nxws2O4T pic.twitter.com/tS4o4uEHjZ— Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) January 11, 2021
