Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with 200MP camera system announced: Details here

South Korean electronics maker on Wednesday announced three flagship in the Galaxy S23 series at its first Unpacked event of 2023. Leading the pack is the Galaxy S23 Ultra, which brings a 200-megapixel based camera system loaded with several industry-first features. Below are the details:

What’s new in the Galaxy S23 Ultra camera

Samsung added new features while enhancing the existing ones for improved imaging experience on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The smartphone gets enhanced ‘Night Photos’ with a new adaptive pixel 200MP sensor. To create bright and detailed shots in the dark of night, our new adaptive sensor on the S23 Ultra combines 16-pixels into one larger pixel to improve lighting – said Samsung.

Besides photos, portraits get the upgrade too. According to Samsung, Night portraits on the selfie camera creates stand-out portraits with a beautiful sense of depth and enhanced bokeh effect by analysing the distance of objects and separating the subject from background.

With the new chip, the camera’s AI get new capabilities. In the Galaxy S23 Ultra, the camera’s AI captures the real essence of who we are by analysing features such as hair, eyes and skin separately and adjusting separately – said Samsung.

On the video side, there is now an improved video stabilisation with adaptive VDIS, which analyses and subdivides movements and recognises lighting conditions to stabilise videos. Besides, the Galaxy S23 Ultra gets 2x wider OIS angle, compared to S22 Ultra, to increase stabilisation and capture true-to-life videos according to lighting and movement. Further, there is noise reduction technology and enhanced AI solution powered by the latest processor that detects noise in low-light situations to create crisp videos at night.

Among the new value-add imaging features is the ‘Astro Hyperlapse’. According to Samsung, the Astro Hyperlapse mode would allow users to take beautiful clips of star movements or trails without any special equipment by selecting the 300x setting in hyperlapse mode.

S23 Ultra: Specifications

Display: 6.8-inch QHD+ (3088 x 1440) Dynamic AMOLED 2X of adaptive refresh rate (1Hz-120Hz)

Rear camera: 200MP f1.7 quad-pixel with OIS (wide) + 12MP f2.2 dual-pixel (ultra-wide) + 10MP f2.4 dual-pixel (3x telephoto) + 10MP f4.9 dual-pixel (10x telephoto)

Front camera: 12MP F2.2 dual-pixel

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy

Thermals: Vapour cooling chamber

Dimension: 78.1 x 163.4 x 8.9 mm

Weight: 234g

Protection: Gorilla Glass Victus 2

Colours: Phantom Black, Green, Cream, Lavender

Operating system: Android 13-based One UI 5.1 interface

Configuration: 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, 12GB + 1TB

Battery: 5,000 mAh

Charging: Super Fast Charging 2.0, Fast Wireless Charging 2.0, and Wireless PowerShare

Connectivity: Bluetooth v5.3, Wi-Fi 6E, and UWB (Ultra wideband)