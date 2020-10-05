Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+: Experimental Android OS subdues this solid tablet

The Galaxy Tab S7+ is a tablet that performs well on every parameter and shows South Korean electronics maker Samsung’s innovation competence. It has a premium metallic build, a gorgeous AMOLED display of 120Hz refresh rate, SPen digital stylus, all-round connectivity, ample internal storage, Qualcomm’s flagship processor, and so much more that makes other slates pale in comparison, at least on paper.

But is this the long-awaited tablet that would bridge the gap between smartphones and notebooks? Let’s find out:

Design

A successor to the Galaxy Tab S6, the Galaxy Tab S7+ brings several design improvements, which increase its weight to 575g, a good 155g more than the predecessor. It, however, maintains its thickness at 5.7mm and feels comfortable to hold and operate. This tablet has a compact form factor and it does not take much space, be it on desk or inside a backpack. Moreover, its minimal build and thin profile make it an ultra-portable big-screen device that you can use with confidence.

As for upgrades, the front camera has moved from top side to right side on the display bezel (in vertical orientation). Though a minor change, the new placement of the front camera makes it more suitable for the screen-unlock mechanism, video calls and other camera utilities. On the back, the SPen’s storage-cum-charging garage has got better magnets. Even without the Book Cover, which sticks on the back and doubles up as a tablet stand, the SPen sticks to the tablet’s body and does not come off unless you want it to. Speaking of the Book Cover, it is an optional accessory that comes with a keyboard. Named Book Cover Keyboard, both accessories have improved exponentially in terms of design and utility. For example, compared to the Tab S6’s adhesive-based book cover, the Tab S7+’s Book Cover has magnets ensuring it firmly sticks to the tablet body. It does not accidentally detach when if you push open its flip bottom to turn it into a tablet stand.

Display

The display is central to a tablet’s utility, so it has got to be good enough to deliver an optimal user experience. Thankfully, the Galaxy Tab S7+ aces in display. It sports a massive 12.4-inch super AMOLED screen of WQXGA+ (2800 x 1752) resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio and 120Hz refresh rate. It supports HDR10+ and NTSC colour range. All these features result in a top-notch user experience and make you fall in love with the tablet, even if you use it casually for watching a trailer on YouTube.

It goes without saying that the gorgeous screen also improves the utility of the SPen digital stylus. From scribbling to sketching, drawing and note taking, the SPen feels very much part of the whole package and adds creative utility to the screen.

Complementing the gorgeous screen is the tablet’s quad-speaker set-up, with Dolby Atmos support. The speakers are loud, clear and they probably make the best audio set-up available on any tablet. The tablet’s brilliant screen and capable speaker set-up make it an all-round entertainment powerhouse, delivering an immersive experience.

Camera

The Galaxy Tab S7+ has a dual camera set-up on the back featuring a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 5MP ultra-wide sensor. Both cameras are satisfactory, if not exceptional. These are good for daylight photography, but stutter in low light. On the front, the tab has an 8MP camera that also does a satisfactory job while taking selfies and making video calls.

Performance

The Galaxy Tab S7+ is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ system-on-chip, mated with a 6GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. These are top-notch specifications that deliver great performance. However, the performance does not translate into a comprehensive user experience, primarily because the tablet runs on the smartphone-first Android operating system. The tablet boots Android 10 OS based OneUI 2.5 custom user interface, which you get in most Samsung-branded smartphones, too. Therefore, it offers a user experience similar to smartphones and does not feel like something specifically designed and built for For example, the default web browser opens most websites in the smartphone view. Similarly, most built-in apps are optimised for the mobile ecosystem, not That said, the Galaxy Tab S7+ is not a big-screen device that could either replace smartphones or notebooks, nor could it bridge the gap between the two device types.

On the positive side, however, this tablet has Samsung’s productivity-centric DeX computing platform integrated within the OS for computing tasks. The tablet’s default UI is ‘OneUI’. You can easily switch to the DeX mode either from notification settings or by attaching the Book Cover keyboard (sold separately).

The DeX computing platform adds some productivity features like windows-based user interface with a taskbar, multitasking, etc. The DeX runs apps in windows-based formats. Therefore, it supports conventional actions like file drag and drop, minimise for taskbar, maximise to cover the entire screen, etc. There is also the option to manually resize the windows. The DeX works fine, but it has its own limitation as it is based on the Android platform.

The tablet ships with a 10,090 mAh battery, which is good enough for two days when used for regular tasks like video streaming from over-the-top (OTT) platforms, internet browsing, social media, etc. Aggressive usage like multimedia editing, gaming and streaming audio and videos over LTE, drains the battery faster. But the tablet still works for a day easily. Charging time is good and the supplied 25W charger takes around three hours to fully replenish the drained-out battery. Important to note that the tablet supports 45W fast charging but the supported charger is an add-on accessory sold separately.

Verdict

The Galaxy Tab S7+ is a perfect big-screen device but not a perfect tablet due to limitations on the software front. It is, however, the best Android tablet you get if you compare it with other available Android The tablet has a premium design, dazzling display, immersive audio drivers, decent cameras, and top-notch performance. The bundled SPen digital stylus makes the deal even better as you do not have to spend anything extra for it. That said, the Galaxy Tab S7+ might not be a wholesome package, but it is nonetheless a solid tablet with strengths across areas.

Galaxy Tab S7+ and accessories: Pricing

Tab S7+ (Wi-Fi + LTE): Rs 79,999

Book Cover Keyboard: Rs 14,999