Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, Tab S8 Plus, Tab S8 unveiled: Details here

Alongside the Galaxy S22 series, South Korean electronics maker Samsung on Wednesday announced the Galaxy Tab S8 series at its first unpacked event of the year. The Galaxy Tab S8 series brings three new models -- the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S8+, and Galaxy Tab S8. The Ultra is the first in Samsung’s tablet line to feature a mammoth 14.6-inch sAMOLED screen. It is also the first to get dual cameras on the front. The Galaxy Tab S8+ is a trimmed down version of the Ultra with a tad smaller screen and a single camera on the front instead of two. The Galaxy Tab S8 is an entry-level premium tablet in the line-up. It shares the fundamentals with its elder siblings, but sports an even small screen. All the models are powered by 4nm processor, and boasts quad stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, SPen support, fast-charging, and Android 12 operating system. Look at the key specifications of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series:
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra: Specifications
- Supports SPen
- Features magnetic strip for SPen storage, charging
- 14.6-inch WQXGA+ sAMOLED display of 120Hz refresh rate
- Quad stereo speaker with Dolby Atmos
- Powered by 4nm processor
- Rear camera: 13MP primary camera, 6MP ultra-wide
- Front camera: 12MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide
- 11,200 mAh battery with up to 45W fast-charge support
- Android 12
- 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E
- Up to 16GB RAM, 512GB storage
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+: Specifications
- Supports SPen
- Features magnetic strip for SPen storage, charging
- 12.4-inch WQXGA+ sAMOLED display of 120Hz refresh rate
- Quad stereo speaker with Dolby Atmos
- Powered by 4nm processor
- Rear camera: 13MP primary camera, 6MP ultra-wide
- Front camera: 12MP ultra-wide
- 10,090 mAh battery with up to 45W fast-charge support
- Android 12
- 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E
- Up to 12GB RAM, 256GB storage
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: Specifications
- Supports SPen
- Features magnetic strip for SPen storage, charging
- 11-inch WQXGA LTPS TFT display of 120Hz refresh rate
- Quad stereo speaker with Dolby Atmos
- Powered by 4nm processor
- Rear camera: 13MP primary camera, 6MP ultra-wide
- Front camera: 12MP ultra-wide
- 8,000 mAh battery with up to 45W fast-charge support
- Android 12
- 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E
- Up to 12GB RAM, 256GB storage
