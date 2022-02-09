Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, Tab S8 Plus, Tab S8 unveiled: Details here

Alongside the Galaxy S22 series, South Korean electronics maker on Wednesday announced the Galaxy Tab S8 series at its first unpacked event of the year. The Galaxy Tab S8 series brings three new models -- the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S8+, and Galaxy Tab S8. The Ultra is the first in Samsung’s tablet line to feature a mammoth 14.6-inch sAMOLED screen. It is also the first to get dual cameras on the front. The Galaxy Tab S8+ is a trimmed down version of the Ultra with a tad smaller screen and a single camera on the front instead of two. The Galaxy Tab S8 is an entry-level premium tablet in the line-up. It shares the fundamentals with its elder siblings, but sports an even small screen. All the models are powered by 4nm processor, and boasts quad stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, SPen support, fast-charging, and Android 12 operating system. Look at the key specifications of the Galaxy Tab S8 series:

