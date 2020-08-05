Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 Live: Livestream, what to expect, and more
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 is set to begin at 7:30 pm (IST) where the South Korean electronics maker Samsung will unveil range of products, including Galaxy Note-series smartphones, foldable screen device, bean-shaped Galaxy Buds-series true wireless stereo earphones, Galaxy Watch-series smartwatch and Galaxy Tab-series big screen tablet.
The virtual event will livestream on Samsung web portal, Samsung Newsroom, and Samsung Facebook page. The Galaxy Unpacked 2020 will also livestream on YouTube.
At the Galaxy Unpacked 2020, Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Note20-series smartphones, which would succeed its on-going SPen-based Galaxy Note10-series. The company is also expected to announce a new addition in its foldable screen device category under the Galaxy Fold line-up. Touted the Galaxy Z Fold 2, the device is expected to be based on company’s first foldable device with bendable screen, the Galaxy Fold. Apart from smartphones, Samsung is also expected to launch its long rumoured bean-shaped Galaxy Buds Live earphones, and the Galaxy Watch 3 smartwatch. Besides, the company is expected to introduce the Galaxy Tab S7 with LTE connectivity, improved cameras and SPen.
