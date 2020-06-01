Samsung Galaxy Watch 2020 with LTE, Wi-Fi connectivity surface on FCC

South Korean electronics maker is planning to launch an upgraded models of the Galaxy Watch, which were recently spotted on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) certification portal. There are as many as four new variants of the that have been listed on the FCC website, according to tech news portal Sammobile.

Of the four variants, there are two that are listed on FCC with details hinting at availability of LTE connectivity. The 2020 is expected to come in two sizes – 41mm and 45 mm. The 41mm variant goes by SM-R855U serial number, whereas the 45mm variant has SM-R845U series number. Besides the LTE models, there are two Wi-Fi only models, which also come in 41mm and 45mm sizes with SM-R850 and SM-R840 serial numbers, respectively.





ALSO READ: Samsung launches Galaxy A51's 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant at Rs 27999

According to Sammobile, the is set to arrive with Gorilla Glass DX protection, water resistance at 5ATM, a durability rating for MIL-STD-810G (something very handy in an everyday watch), built in GPS and LTE and Wi-Fi connectivity.

Wireless testing reports reveal that the next-gen Galaxy Watches will support Bluetooth Low Energy module.

recently announced it has received a clearance from South Korea's Ministry of Food and Drug Safety to roll out Electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring feature to Galaxy Watch Active 2.

The company is expected to add this feature in its upcoming Galaxy smartwatches.