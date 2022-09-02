Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 review: Seasonal changes help mainstream the device

When launched its first iteration of the Z Flip device in 2020, many had scoffed at the idea of a flip phone. The design was not sturdy and there were concerns about its durability. Moreover, was not providing flagship features in the Flip device. The company has come a long way since. Battery life has improved, and the new iteration has top of the line features.

Design

Although there are no major design changes to the Z Flip, the hinge has certainly gotten better. The outer display is brighter and has more functionality. The touch responsiveness has also improved. The purple colour (review unit), though, is not to my liking. The feel of the back panel is too plasticky as well. The camera bumps to the side of the screen—there are two—do not make the phone wobbly and give it a nice look. There is a power button on the right, which doubles as a fingerprint scanner and a volume button just above it. The button placement is handy for closed shell, but they are too high for open shell, making one-handed operation difficult. The undulation in the screen is visible initially, but you learn to ignore it with time.

Display and sound

The outer or the inner display both do not disappoint. The outer display is bright. I would have wanted it to be a bit bigger, but it serves the purpose. The inner display is excellent; the colours are vivid and the blacks are pronounced. The aspect ratio is a problem, but the sleek design helps you glide over that flaw. The screen is great for movie watching and sturdy enough to be help with a single hand.

The brightness is optimum, and Galaxy Z Flip 4 does not disappoint in this aspect. Speakers are not up to the mark; it is loud but lacks depth. The bass is missing and at higher volume and clarity is a problem. The curved display is helpful in video calls and while watching videos and running other tasks. But, given the narrow design, it constraints typing.

Camera

Although the rear camera setup has only two cameras—most devices have three—the picture quality is great. The colours were vivid and natural. Low-light photography is also a plus. The main feature is the stabilisation you achieve using the phone as a camcorder. The front camera is fine, but the over-smoothening problem persists. You can change the settings, but it is irritating for point-and-shoot users. The video quality did not disappoint. Selfies are better with the closed shell and the picture quality improves, but again operation is difficult, and the viewfinder is too small.

Processor and UI

Samsung did not downgrade its features in this year’s iteration and that shows in the phone’s operation. Multitasking is certainly not an issue, but some of the apps still do not work that well. The UI is cluttered, but workable. Samsung needs a better app experience for Flip design. The YouTube app, for instance, does not work well and throws up glitches.

Verdict

At Rs 89,999, the phone does not seem expensive for the form factor, but you need to be very sure what you want out of the phone. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 is not a gaming device or a great camera phone or great even for movie viewing. But it can do all things and fit easily in your pocket. Also, it can bring you a wow or two.

Price and Specifications

Display Main: 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X (120Hz) Infinity-O Cover: 1.9-inch sAMOLED (60Hz) Camera Rear: 12MP (Wide) + 12MP (Ultra-Wide) Front: 10MP Battery 3700mAh Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 RAM 8GB Storage 128GB/256GB/512GB Price Rs 89,999 for 8GB+128GB, Rs 94,999 for 8GB+256GB, and Rs 97,999 for Bespoke Edition

