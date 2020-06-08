Samsung launches Galaxy Tab S6 Lite in LTE and Wi-Fi variants: Price, specs

on Monday launched the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite in India. The tablet comes in LTE and Wi-Fi variants priced at Rs 31,999 and Rs 27,999, respectively. It goes up for pre-orders today at online portals and select retails stores, and will ship from June 17. The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite will be available in oxford gray, angora blue and chiffon pink colours.

On pre-orders, is offering its recently launched Galaxy Buds+ earphones worth Rs 11,900 at Rs 2,999. Moreover, the South Korean maker is also offering the tablet keyboard cover worth Rs 4,999 at Rs 2,500. The device will go on sale across retail stores, Opera House, Samsung.com and leading online portals from June 17.

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a trimmed down version of company’s premium Galaxy Tab S6, which was launched last year. The tablet comes with SPen for digital inking capabilities. It features a 10.4-inch screen and weighs 467 g. The tablet boots Android operating system with Samsung OneUI 2.0 user interface layered on top of it.

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite has dual speakers, with sound powered by AKG. The speakers are tuned to deliver Dolby Atmos 3D surround sound experience. The tab supports Samsung calls and text continuity feature, which allows users to take phone calls and exchange messages remotely. It features an improved Daily Board display, which lets user control music, view calendar, check weather and write quick memos and reminders.