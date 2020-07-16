Samsung launches Galaxy M01s smartphone at Rs 9999: Specs, features, & more

South Korean electronics maker on Thursday launched the Galaxy M01s smartphone in India. Priced at Rs 9,999, the smartphone is one of the most affordable offering in company’s M-series The Galaxy M01s is available across Samsung's offline retail stores, online store and other major e-commerce portals from July 16.

In terms of specifications, the Galaxy M01s sports a 6.2-inch TFT screen of HD+ resolution. It is company’s Infinity-V shaped display with v-shaped notch on the top center for front camera. The phone is 7.8mm thin and comes in light blue and gray colours. It boasts fingerprint sensor and face recognition for phone unlock mechanism.

Imaging is covered by a dual camera set-up on the back, featuring a 13-megapixel primary sensor and 2MP depth sensor. The camera supports Live Focus feature, and a range of filters and stamps.

The Galaxy M01s has an 8MP front-facing camera for selfies.

Powering the phone is a MediaTek Helio P22 system-on-chip, paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. There is a microSD card for additional external storage of up to 512GB. The phone ships with Android based One UI. It is powered by a 4,000mAh battery. The Galaxy M01s supports Dolby Atmos for audio experience. It comes preinstalled with Health app.