Vivo X50 series smartphone, Vivo TWS Neo earphones launched: Price, specs

Imaging is covered by a quad camera array on both the phones; however, the optics are different on each model. The X50 Pro has a 48MP primary sensor of an f/1.6 aperture. It has optical image stabilisation, which is housed on a gimbal-like mechanism for enhanced functioning. The other sensors include 8MP periscope lens with OIS for up to 5x optical hybrid zoom, 13MP portrait sensor of an f/2.5 aperture for 2x optical zoom, and 8MP ultra-wide sensor of an f/2.2 aperture and 120-degree field of view.

The X50, on the other hand, has a 48MP primary sensor of an f/1.6 aperture. It has optical image stabilisation but lacks the gimbal-like mechanism. The other sensors include 13MP telephoto portrait sensor of an f/2.5 aperture for 2x optical zoom, 8MP ultra-wide sensor of an f/2.2 aperture and 120-degree field of view, and 5MP macro sensor of an f/2.5 aperture.