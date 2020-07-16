Vivo X50 series smartphone, Vivo TWS Neo earphones launched: Price, specs

Vivo X50 series India launch
Vivo on Thursday launched in India its Vivo X50 series smartphones along with its first true wireless stereo earphones the Vivo TWS Neo. The X50 series come with two smartphones, the Vivo X50 and the Vivo X50 Pro. Both the smartphones are similar to each other in terms of design and specifications, but have different set of optics for imaging. Take a look at phones’ pricing, sale details, specifications, and more
Vivo X50 and Vivo X50 Pro price in India
The X50 Pro will be available in 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage variant, priced at Rs 49,990. The X50 will be available in 128GB and 256GB internal storage variants, both with 8GB RAM, priced at Rs 34,990 and Rs 37,990, respectively.
Vivo X50 and Vivo X50 Pro sale details
Both the Vivo X50 series smartphones go on pre-orders on Thursday and the smartphones sale commences on July 24. The phones will be available across major online e-commerce platforms, including Vivo India online store, Amazon India, Flipkart, Paytm Mall, Tata Cliq and others. They will also be available in offline retail stores, including Reliance, Croma, Vijay Sales and more.
- Rs 2,000 off on Vivo TWS Neo earphones with X50 series
- Equated monthly instalments schene starting at Rs 1,458 from Bajaj, HDFC, HDB, IDFC, TVS credit, ICICI bank & Home credit
- Up to Rs 3,000 additional exchange bonus on ‘vivo upgrade & rewards’ application
- Up to 65 per cent assured buyback on “vivo upgrade & rewards” application
- Additional 12 months extended warranty and 2GB per day offer for Vodafone Idea users
- Up to Rs 4,000 instant cashback on HDFC and ICICI Bank customers
- Up to Rs 3,000 additional exchange bonus
- V-shield protection at a subsidised price of Rs 2,990 valid anytime during first six months
- No interest EMI up to 12 months
- Additional 2GB data per day offer for Vodafone Idea customers
Vivo X50 and Vivo X50 Pro specifications
Both the smartphones have a 6.56-inch punch-hole AMOLED screen of fullHD+ resolution. It is a 90Hz refresh rate screen and supports HDR10+. Powering both the phones is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G system-on-chip, and the Pro model comes with 5G network support. Both the phones ship with Android 10 operating system based FunTouch 10.5 user interface. The Vivo X50 Pro and the Vivo X50 are powered by 4315 mAh and 4200 mAh battery, respectively. The phones support 33W fast charging.
Vivo X50 and Vivo X50 Pro camera details
Vivo TWS Neo earphones price and features
These are true wireless stereo earphones. They have a customised 14.2mm audio driver unit. According to the company, the TWS Neo has a low latency rate of up to 88ms and DeepX stereo sound effect. It features an artificial intelligence-based noise cancelling for phone calls. The earphones are powered by Qualcomm’s 4th-Generation TWS platform-QCC3046 and boats Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. As for audio codecs, the TWS Neo supports aptX Adaptive codec. It will be available in Moonlight White and Starry Blue colours, priced at Rs 5,990.
