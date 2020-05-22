Samsung partners Facebook to help retailers use social media for business

India has partnered with to train offline retailers to go digital. In the first phase, and have already trained more than 800 offline retailers, and more training sessions are lined up in the coming weeks, said in a statement.

has several platforms under its kitty, including Messenger, Instagram and The focus of training programme is on enabling offline retailers build a digital presence through the Facebook family of apps.

“By leveraging the Facebook training, our retail partners will be able to discover and target local consumers digitally. Consumer too will benefit as they can now access product information and shop for Galaxy smartphones through Social Media pages of their local retailers,” said Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Mobile Business,

How it works:

The training helps offline retailers establish their business pages and accounts on Facebook and Instagram. Once set-up, retailers can target local consumers on Facebook and Instagram, and engage with potential consumers through Connecting with local retailers online on social media platforms eliminates the need for consumers to visit the physical store of their local retailers.

Retailers can then engage with potential consumers to share information such as e-detailers and e-catalogues on available Samsung phones. Consumers can order a Samsung smartphone via by contacting the local retailers on retailer’s WhatsApp Business app , who can home deliver phones, ensuring consumers do not have to step out from the comfort of their homes.

“With our industry-leading digital skilling resources, we partnered with Samsung to skill their leading offline retailers, enabling them to reach out to consumers in their natural habitat of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp seamlessly, and helping the business adapt to the new normal,” said Prasanjeet Dutta Baruah, Vertical Head - Technology, Telecom, Automotive and New Business at Facebook India.