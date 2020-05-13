Now, you can get Samsung Finance+ to buy Galaxy smartphone at your doorstep

JUST IN
Business Standard

The Samsung Finance+ service, under which the company provides customers financing for buying Galaxy smartphones, is currently available across 12,000 dealers in nearly 300 towns

BS Web Team & Agencies  |  New Delhi 

Samsung Smartphones
To avail of the Samsung Finance+ service, customers earlier had to walk in to select Samsung dealerships

Korean electronics major Samsung on Tuesday announced it had started home delivery of digital lending platform Finance+, which allows consumers to buy Galaxy smartphones from the comfort of their homes.

According to the company, the Finance+ is a universally accessible digital lending platform that provides easy financing opportunity to consumers for purchase of Galaxy smartphones in India.

Samsung Finance+ service is currently available across 12,000 dealers in nearly 300 towns.

"Samsung Finance+ is our 'Make for India' initiative towards financial inclusion and Digital India. We are confident that the home delivery of Samsung Finance+ will help millions of consumers in India," said Mohandeep Singh, senior vice-president, mobile business, Samsung India, in a statement.

To avail of the Samsung Finance+ service, customers earlier had to walk in to select dealerships. For the home-delivery service, the company has partnered with DMI Finance in India.

How Samsung Finance+ home delivery works

Customers looking to buy a Galaxy smartphone on finance can contact their neighbourhood dealers. The dealer will then send a Samsung promoter to the customer's house. The Samsung promoter will help the customer complete the loan journey in the comfort of their home. After filling in their personal details for a simple know-your-customer (KYC) verification and credit scoring, customers will get multiple offers on various Galaxy smartphones.

Given the importance of social distancing, especially amid the global coronavirus crisis, Samsung's new initiative will ensure the customer gets finance for Galaxy smartphones without the need to visit a store.
First Published: Wed, May 13 2020. 14:09 IST

