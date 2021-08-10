Samsung ranks fourth in global Android 5G smartphone market in Q2: Report

-
ALSO READ
Samsung Electronics forecasts strong chip demand as Q2 profit jumps
Samsung Electronics expects $8.3 bn in Q1 earnings on strong mobile biz
Samsung leads global smartphone market in Q2 despite decline: Report
Samsung Galaxy F62 review: Worthy all-round 4G smartphone in Indian context
Samsung maintains second spot in tablet market in Q2, says report
-
Samsung Electronics was the world's fourth-largest vendor of Android 5G smartphones in the second quarter of the year, a report showed on Tuesday, as Chinese makers aggressively expanded their presence.
Samsung had a market share of 16.5 percent in the April-June period after shipping 15.6 million units of 5G smartphones powered by the Android operating system, according to market researcher Strategy Analytics.
China's Xiaomi led the market with a share of 25.7 percent after its shipments soared 452 percent on-year to 24.3 million units. Vivo was the runner-up with an 18.5 percent share followed by Oppo with a 17.9 percent share.
The global Android 5G smartphone market grew 104 percent on-year to 94.6 million units in the second quarter, Strategy Analytics data showed.
When tallying cumulative Android 5G smartphone shipments since the first quarter of 2019, Samsung came in second behind Huawei.
Samsung, the world's first supplier of 5G smartphones, has shipped 76.5 million Android 5G smartphones since the first quarter of 2019, while Huawei's shipments reached 95.2 million units over the period.
Xiaomi came in third in terms of cumulative shipments with 70.4 million units, the data showed.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU